FGI INDUSTRIES TO PARTICIPATE IN THE NORTHLAND CAPITAL MARKETS INVESTOR CONFERENCE

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FGI Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: FGI) ("FGI" or the "Company"), a leading global supplier of kitchen and bath products, today announced that Chief Executive Officer David Bruce and Chief Financial Officer Perry Lin will participate in the Northland Capital Markets Institutional Conference on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

In conjunction with the event, FGI executives will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference. For more information, please contact your Northland salesperson.

ABOUT FGI INDUSTRIES

FGI Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: FGI) is a leading global supplier of kitchen and bath products. For over 30 years, we have built an industry-wide reputation for product innovation, quality, and excellent customer service. We are currently focused on the following product categories: sanitaryware (primarily toilets, sinks, pedestals and toilet seats), bath furniture (vanities, mirrors and cabinets), shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. These products are sold primarily for repair and remodel activity and, to a lesser extent, new home or commercial construction. We sell our products through numerous partners, including mass retail centers, wholesale and commercial distributors, online retailers and specialty stores.

