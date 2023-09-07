Celebrating 10 Years in Business, The Mach 1 Group Delivers Impressive Impact in Texas, Nationally

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mach 1 Group (Mach 1), a Texas-based public relations and crisis management agency, celebrates its 10th Anniversary this year, winning several national communications awards and delivering impressive results during the 88th Texas Legislative Session.

Since its founding in September 2013, Mach 1 has quickly become one of Texas' top public relations and strategic communications agencies. The firm, which boasts an experienced team of former government staffers, campaign aides, news producers and journalists, specializes in policy communications, crisis response and reputation management — giving organizations and public figures the tools and strategies they need to advance meaningful policy initiatives and navigate some of the most controversial public opinion challenges today.

"The Mach 1 team and I are deeply grateful for the decade of amazing growth we've enjoyed and the important causes we have successfully served," said Founder and CEO Katherine McLane. "On day one, our goal was to provide the best in crisis and public affairs communications and that goal remains our North Star. On our 10th Anniversary, we share a sincere thank you to all the clients who have allowed us to become part of their campaigns and missions and our deep appreciation to our colleagues and friends at the Texas and U.S. Capitols for their support."

A pillar of Mach 1's success is the unrivaled advocacy campaigns they design and execute during Texas Legislative Sessions. Leading up to and during the 2023 biennial Regular Session, Mach 1 facilitated over 310 in-state and 370 out-of-state and/or national media hits directly related to client causes. The firm successfully placed nearly 20 high-impact, in-depth editorial pieces in some of the best-performing daily newspapers in the nation, including the Austin American-Statesman, San Antonio Express-News and the Dallas Morning News. These earned media hits equate to over $60 million in publicity value.

Mach 1's ability to help organizations develop impactful coalition branding and communicate and amplify their causes through positive public relations, targeted social media activity, expert testimony and compelling legislative materials resulted in the firm effectively reaching their clients' goals on over a dozen bills this Session — spanning the healthcare, economy, school safety and higher education realms.

This type of success has earned Mach 1 and its remarkable team members dozens of regional and national awards over the last decade and this year, has placed the firm on the national stage for their outstanding skill a record nine times so far:

Mach 1 earned the title of "Team of the Year" at the Communicators of the Year Awards presented by Ragan Communications and PR Daily.

Mach 1's work with Dial Tone Services won a Silver Award for "Best Public Affairs Campaign" at the 2023 Bulldog PR Awards

Katherine McLane and Senior Vice President Talan Tyminski were both recognized by PR News as Mach 1 Founder and CEOand Senior Vice Presidentwere both recognized by PR News as Top Women in PR for 2023. McLane won accolades in the Business Entrepreneurs category, while Tyminski was recognized in the Rising Stars category.

McLane won "Agency Leader of the Year," and Tyminski earned " Rising Star " at the Communicators of the Year Awards presented by Ragan Communications and PR Daily.

McLane was awarded the Bronze prize for "PR Professional Who Makes a Difference," while Tyminski was honored with the Bronze prize for "PR Up and Comer" at the 2023 Bulldog Awards.

Partner and COO Mary Bell Love won "Agency Planner of the Year" at the Austin Alliance for Women in Media's 2023 Awards of Excellence.

As we enter into the next decade of service, Mach 1 remains committed to aiding both new and existing clients in achieving their advocacy and long-term communications goals.

