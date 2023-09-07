Alumobility to present "Aluminium in Car-Bodies - Less is more" at Car Body Engineering Insight @ Jaguar Land Rover Conference on September 13

Alumobility's LESS IS MORE Presentation Features Eight Distinctive Categories Highlighting Aluminum's Lightweighting Advantages for All Vehicles

ZURICH, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alumobility, the non-profit, global association committed to advancing the adoption of aluminum by automakers, will discuss the benefits of aluminum for producing lighter, safer, smarter and more sustainable vehicles at the Automotive Circle's Car Body Engineering Insight @ Jaguar Land Rover, scheduled for September 13-14 in Nitra, Slovakia. Alumobility Technical Director, Professor Mark White, will speak about "Aluminium in Car-Bodies – Less is more" on the first day of the program, which is based on Alumobility's newly white paper "When It Comes to Aluminum Vehicles, Less Is More" and how it relates to the Land Rover Defender.

The "Aluminium in Car-Bodies – Less is more" presentation defines eight categories that outline the advantages of lightweighting vehicles with aluminum. Less weight means higher levels of:

Efficiency Secondary savings Safety Durability Years in service Payload Reduction of manufacturing complexity Circularity

"We are participating in this important event because we are aligned with Jaguar-Land Rover's mission to meet industry challenges with material, automation and sustainability," said Professor White. "Our goal at Alumobility is to showcase to the automotive industry the benefits of aluminum, which is fully recyclable and can reduce a vehicle's weight by more than 40% when compared to steel. Our presentation demonstrates why aluminum is the material of the future of mobility."

This event offers the automotive community the opportunity to better understand the current challenges the industry faces as auto manufacturers seek to build more lightweight sustainable vehicles. It is Alumobillty's mission to share its research findings with auto manufacturers who are looking to produce lighter, more sustainable vehicles.

To register for the event, visit Automotive Circle JLR Registration.

About Alumobility

Alumobility is a global ecosystem of leading aluminum and downstream technology partners that supports automotive manufacturers in creating lighter, safer, smarter and more sustainable vehicles. The non-profit association was founded to focus on technical studies to advance the adoption of aluminum automotive body sheet (ABS). Working with global automakers, Alumobility is helping to fulfill the promise of a lighter, more efficient, more sustainable mobility future.

