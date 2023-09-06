Morgan's role is elevated as the food solutions company realizes benefits from its merchandising transformation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the promotion of Bennett Morgan to Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer. Morgan joined SpartanNash in January 2022 as Senior Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer. He leads fresh, center store and pharmacy merchandising, category management, pricing, promotions and master data management.

SpartanNash Promotes Bennett Morgan to EVP, Chief Merchandising Officer (PRNewswire)

"Bennett's leadership has advanced our capabilities in Merchandising and accelerated the benefits we are realizing from our transformation work," said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. "Merchandising continues to play a critical role in our store guest experience, and we are leveraging those insights to help our independent grocery customers grow their businesses."

Morgan's promotion follows the announcement of two newly appointed Merchandising leaders at SpartanNash – Arpen Shah as Vice President, Merchandising Strategy and Analytics, and Brandon Pasch as Vice President, Center Store Merchandising. These organizational investments reflect the Company's continued commitment to its merchandising transformation, which leverages key insights to drive enhanced category planning, promotional effectiveness and a more compelling customer offer.

Prior to SpartanNash, Morgan worked at Amazon, where he helped launch its fast-growing omni-channel grocery business, including opening its first physical grocery stores across the country. He served as Amazon Fresh Category Leader overseeing fresh as well as center store merchandising in different capacities over time.

Prior to Amazon, Morgan served as Vice President, Merchandising for Walmart China and Japan, managing all non-buying portions of the merchandising organization. His key focus areas included cost negotiations and advanced data-led capabilities in assortment, pricing and promotions. He also spent several years of his career at H-E-B leading lean store operations, supply chain, manufacturing and merchandising efforts. Prior to H-E-B, he worked at Boston Consulting Group and Citibank.

Morgan earned his undergraduate degree in economics from the University of Texas at Austin and his Master of Business Administration from Dartmouth College.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments - food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

CONTACT:

Adrienne Chance

SVP, Communications

SpartanNash

press@spartannash.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SpartanNash