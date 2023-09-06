The League Launches "Be A GoalDigger" Campaign, Hailing GoalMates as the new Soulmates

Inclusive of the global campaign, The League introduces a new feature that advances the rise of goal setting in dating

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The League , the dating app for ambitious and career-focused individuals, today announced the launch of its new campaign, Be a GoalDigger— alongside its newest feature, GoalMates - designed to celebrate goals and match members who share the same ones. With 98% of singles reporting goals and ambition as a turn on, and 90% calling a lack of support with personal goals a deal breaker1, the national campaign ushers in a new era of dating where goals and goal-setting take center stage.

Members can join goal-specific groups that reflect their goals, and as part of the group, can meet members all over the world who share their same ambitions. (PRNewswire)

"We believe Goalmates are the new Soulmates for this generation of daters. In an era where dating has started to feel transactional, singles are experiencing dating burnout," says Amanda Bradford, founder and CEO of The League. "Features like GoalMates combat this disillusionment to help users find those who share similar ambitions, as having shared goals is the biggest predictor of long-term relationship success."

The new GoalMates feature encourages members to openly share their goals on their profile so the algorithm can match them to like-minded 'goalmates' accordingly. The League members can select up to 10 goals from a list of 100+ to place on their profile, including:

Climb Kilimanjaro

Become less terrible at surfing

Get a PHD in something I know nothing about

Run a marathon. Okay, maybe a half marathon

Write the next great American Novel

When matched with someone new, The League members will be prompted to connect over and discuss their shared goal(s). Additionally, members can join goal-specific groups that reflect their goals, and as part of the group can meet members all over the world who share their same ambitions. When new members join The League, those who select goals during the sign-up process will be prioritized in the waitlist.

With the launch of the new marketing campaign, "Be A Goaldigger," created by Humanaut, The League is taking over NYC in an out-of-home advertising campaign across various MTA Subway station dominations at Columbus Circle, West 4th and Bedford Ave, as well as digital placements, wild postings and OOH at LAX airport in California.

To find your GoalMate, download The League app in the App Store or on Google Play.

1 Data from a survey conducted by The League from August 30 to September 5, 2023, from a panel of 1,500 members of The League.

ABOUT THE LEAGUE

Launched in 2015 as the most premium dating app in the market, The League is a highly selective dating app devoted to creating power couples from its ambitious and goal-oriented members. Utilizing data and input such as social graphs from social media platforms to fuel its proprietary algorithm, The League offers complete privacy, extra content about potential matches, and a curated community of singles seeking equally ambitious and driven partners. The League is a Match Group company (NASDAQ: MTCH) and is available on the App Store and Google Play.

The League members can select up to 10 goals from a list of 100+ to place on their profile. (PRNewswire)

The new GoalMates feature encourages members to openly share their goals on their profile. (PRNewswire)

