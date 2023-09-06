Harvest Group Joins Sam's Club MAP List of Certified Partners

Harvest Group to offer hands-on campaign management for Sam's Club MAP advertisers.

ROGERS, Ark., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Group, an integrated commerce agency, today announced it is joining Sam's Club Member Access Platform (MAP) partner program as a tech-enabled managed service partner. As a MAP Partner Club provider, Harvest Group will offer hands-on retail media management, covering everything a brand needs to promote their products efficiently and effectively at Sam's Club -- from strategy, budget allocation, content creation and optimization, to closed loop reporting on in-club and digital campaigns.

Harvest Group has been serving brands' omnichannel business at Sam's Club for the last 15 years. As a result, advertisers can leverage Harvest Group's experience working with Sam's Club and deep knowledge of the physical and digital shelf to deliver a retail media strategy that complements a brand's overall business strategy.

"We are humbled to be added to the list of world-class advertising partners. Harvest Group will now be able to serve advertisers with one place to buy, manage and assess performance of sponsored products campaigns -- with the goal of driving growth for both the advertisers and Sam's Club," - Mark Stamps, VP of Retail Media Development at Harvest Group.

MAP Partners Club launched in April of 2023 to make it easy for advertisers to identify authorized partners who can help them plan, buy, optimize, and scale their advertising campaigns.

"We are excited to welcome Harvest Group to the MAP Partners Club and look forward to providing our advertisers with additional support to help them maximize campaign performance," - Austin Leonard, Head of Sales, Sam's Club Member Access Platform.

Harvest Group serves brands in their in-store, digital, and retail media business at all major retailers. Harvest Group has gained certified partner access at top retailers and media networks as a result of their direct technology connections to provide full funnel media activations for advertisers.

Named one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Company Cultures, Forbes Small Giants and Inc.'s Best Workplaces, Harvest Group is the trusted partner for CPG brands looking to grow their business at Walmart, Sam's Club, Kroger, Target, Amazon, and Costco. Our multi-functional team of retail experts leverages first-class systems and technology to fight for clients along every step of the retail journey. Harvest Group offers a connected commerce solution leading their clients with account management, digital content management, retail media management, and replenishment services.

