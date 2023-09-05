Zenith American Solutions Strengthens its Executive Leadership with Appointment of Michele Rivas, EVP, Chief Legal Officer, and Keagan J. Kerr, EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenith American Solutions, Inc. ("Zenith"), the leader in third-party administration services for Taft-Hartley trust funds, is pleased to announce that Michele Rivas and Keagan Kerr have joined Zenith's Executive Leadership Team.

Michele Rivas, previously Zenith's Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, has been promoted to Chief Legal Officer. Rivas has over 20 years of employment, labor, ERISA and corporate law experience. For the past 6 years, she has led the expansive regulatory changes required by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2019 (including the No Surprises Act) and the Transparency in Coverage Rule; spearheaded due diligence; and successfully partnered with outside counsel in obtaining acquisition targets. Rivas will lead the Company's internal legal and compliance teams.

Prior to joining Zenith, Rivas was in-house counsel and a center of excellence for employee benefit-related matters for a regional broker and counsel at firms including Jaffe, Sullivan Ward and Eggersen & Associates, providing legal services to Fortune 500 companies and large benefit plans (including acting as fund counsel to Taft-Hartley funds).

She is a Michigan Super Lawyer Rising Star, a fellow of the American Bar Association and a past President of the Women Lawyers Association of Michigan. Rivas said, "I am honored to join Zenith's Executive Leadership Team. I am committed to managing risk, adding value, and supporting key business initiatives that provide enhanced services to our clients and their members."

Zenith is proud to announce that Keagan J. Kerr has joined the Executive Leadership team as Chief Human Resources Officer. In this role, Kerr is responsible for all aspects of human capital strategy; partnering with leadership to strengthen the capability and performance of Zenith.

Kerr held various roles in human resources and organizational development for Barrick Gold, Coeur Mining, Vestas and Engie. He earned a B.A. from Florida Southern College and a M.A. from Gonzaga University. Kerr said, "I'm honored to join Zenith and continue to evolve our services and member-centric approach alongside our talented team. One of the challenges that drew me to Zenith is the desire to plan for the future; to partner with our union members and employees to ensure the continued delivery of the benefits and development they have earned."

Finding the right candidates to add to the Executive Leadership team has been a top priority of mine, said Fiori. Keagan and Michele's clear track records as a solutions-oriented partner to business leaders is consistent. Their extensive experience makes them both ideal candidates to deliver results to our employees, customers, and members.

These two accomplished officers, Michele Rivas as Chief Legal Officer, and Keagan J. Kerr as Chief Human Resources Officer, bring a wealth of legal and human capital expertise to our organization. Their appointments represent a strategic enhancement of our leadership team, further solidifying our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our clients. Their combined talents will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission and reinforcing our position as a leading provider of exceptional service and support.

About Harbour Benefit Holdings, Inc.

Harbour Benefit Holdings, Inc. ("Harbour"), formerly known as Zenith American Holding, Inc. is a third-party administrative holding entity. The Harbour family of companies includes Zenith American Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of third-party administration in the Taft-Hartley/multiemployer benefit fund market, Pacific Federal, LLC, a full-service administrator of employee benefits via single-source direct services, Benefits Administration, LLC, a provider of third-party administration in the Taft-Hartley/multiemployer benefit fund market, and Associated Administrators, LLC, a third-party administrator also specializing in Taft-Hartley benefit funds.

For more information visit www.zenith-american.com.

