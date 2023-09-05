The Stampede Continues Online as Anaxi™ Announces the Arrival of the Iconic Land-Based Buffalo™ to iGaming

Company Promises Other Award-Winning Titles to Soon Follow

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anaxi™, Aristocrat's online Real Money Gaming division, announced that longstanding, fan-favorite slot title Buffalo™ is coming online this week, for the first time ever. Players will be able to recreate the excitement of Buffalo found on casino floors in the palm of their hand.

Anaxi (PRNewswire)

"Bringing a title like Buffalo, one of the most iconic slot machine titles to iGaming is so exciting, our customers and their players can't wait to play it online" said Cath Burns, Chief Operating Officer of Anaxi. "We're on a mission to create gaming's new frontier and the stampede continuing online is a sign that we're charging forward with confidence."

Beginning in New Jersey, the Real Money Gaming Buffalo stampede will continue with launches across more customers, be available to more players and more markets in the coming months, not only in the USA but internationally. Buffalo joins classic Aristocrat titles like Timberwolf™, Wicked Winnings II™, Sun & Moon™, Wild Lepre'coins™, Wild Wild Nugget™, Wild Wild Samurai™ and Miss Kitty™ currently live with iGaming operators in the USA. Players can also expect to see even more iconic content reimagined online in the near future as Anaxi continues its commitment to evolve Aristocrat's favorite titles and innovative brand families.

Proudly part of Aristocrat, Anaxi brings a portfolio of world-class content, technology, and creativity to the iGaming industry. The talents of its global content studios and Customer Experience Solutions (CXS) team powers Anaxi's connected experiences, creating a destination where players can enjoy the excitement of Real Money Gaming with confidence.

About Anaxi

Anaxi is Aristocrat Leisure Limited's (ASX:ALL) dedicated online Real Money Gaming and Customer Experience Solutions business. Founded in 2022, Anaxi creates destinations where players can enjoy the excitement of online Real Money Gaming with confidence. Powered by the world's greatest gaming content and the creativity of over 800 passionate people, Anaxi is on a mission to become the most trusted name in online RMG, globally. Anaxi: Experience Entertainment.

For more: www.anaxi.com / www.aristocrat.com

Anaxi (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anaxi