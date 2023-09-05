Sony Electronics Announces Update to Camera Remote SDK with Enhanced Functions for Drone Applications

Firmware Enhancements to Enable Remote Support for Focus Position Setting and Focal Length, In Addition to Expanded Menu Settings and Event Notifications

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony Electronics announced an updated version of its Camera Remote Software Development Kit (SDK), which allows users to operate Sony's cameras remotely from their computer. Updated functionality includes compatibility with the newly announced ILX-LR1 camera and support for third parties in the development of bespoke applications using the leading performance of Sony cameras.

Version 1.10 of the camera remote SDK, which will be available to download for free beginning September 13, 2023, and Version 1.11 in November 2023, offer new features that are particularly important for inspection/surveying, drone, e-Commerce and video shooting applications. With the latest update, it expands to recently launched compatible models: ILCE-7CR and ILCE-7CM2 with Version 1.10, and ILX-LR1 with Version 1.11.

Version 1.10 (and later) supports the following new features:

New support for "Focus Position Setting i which enables remote acquisition of the current focus position and focus sending to an arbitrary position.

In response to requests from existing customers (inspections and survey companies) to remotely acquire focal length information, the new version acquires focal length ii Information.

Expanded menu settings for still and movie, including Interval shooting functions and AF tracking sensitivity settings, and menu settings for pre- and post- settings. A wider variety of settings can be changed.

Event notification such as video recording start/stop and 'Focus Position Setting' completion to enable high-speed, remote command processing. In addition, status acquisition, such as during media writing, is expanded so that the system can efficiently organize workflows by understanding the camera status.

For more details*, please visit: https://pro.sony/ue_US/digital-imaging/sdk

* Regarding this SDK version, the above site will be updated after 9/13

Compatible cameras

Sony is a market leader in mirrorless full-frame (35mm) cameras1, renowned for their speed, image quality, resolution, compactness and wide lens line-up.

The Camera Remote SDK can be used to control several cameras in the Sony camera range, with the full list of compatible cameras available here:

https://support.d-imaging.sony.co.jp/app/sdk/en/index.html *

* Regarding this SDK version, the above site will be updated after 9/13

Camera Remote SDK Details

Camera Remote SDK allows users to control Sony's cameras remotely from a computer, from changing the camera settings, to remote shutter release and live view monitoring. With this SDK, software developers can design bespoke applications tailored to business requirements, integrating Sony's professional equipment for size-critical drone and speed camera systems as well as other medical, education, government, and e-commerce functions.

Exclusive stories and exciting new content about all of Sony's other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to educate and inspire all fans and customers of the Sony Alpha brand.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

Notes:

i The system needs to learn the focus position and setting values for each camera and lens in advance.

ii Lens focal length in 1mm increments.

