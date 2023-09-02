DENVER, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdon has further strengthened its U.S. Board of Outside Directors through the recent election of two members with extensive backgrounds with U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard shipbuilding and ship repair. Kevin Mooney and Ron Rábago, (Rear Admiral, USCG-Ret.) have agreed to serve as Chairperson and Member, respectively.

Birdon Welcomes New Additions to its U.S. Board (PRNewswire)

"Kevin and Ron will provide invaluable insight and guidance to our management team as Birdon continues to grow and deliver major programs to its customers," said Birdon CEO and Owner, Jamie Bruce. "We're excited about the expertise and experience they bring to the table."

Kevin Mooney has over 37 years of leadership and management experience in both private industry and the U.S. Navy. His 20-year Navy career included an assignment as Commanding Officer of a forward deployed nuclear attack submarine. Over the past 17 years, he led Irving Shipbuilding as President and held executive positions at General Dynamics NASSCO Shipyard in San Diego. Mooney has also served on the Board of Directors of the San Diego Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Advisors of Workshops for Warriors, a non-profit organization providing manufacturing skills training to transitioning members of the Armed Forces.

"Birdon is a growing company performing innovative work to equip America's military with the maritime solutions they need to complete their vital responsibilities," said Kevin Mooney. "I welcome the opportunity to work more closely with the Birdon team during this exciting time for the company."

Ron Rábago served in the U.S. Coast Guard for over 36 years before retiring as a Rear Admiral (O-8) and included commanding the Coast Guard's only shipyard. After his service, Rábago spent over 5 years in the private sector enabling small and large companies to do business with the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Coast Guard, and the Department of Defense. He worked closely with Bollinger Shipyards (Mississippi), formally "Halter Marine," to design and build the USCG Polar Security Cutter. Bollinger is a key subcontractor for Birdon's Waterways Commerce Cutter (WCC) Program contract. RADM Rábago's extensive experience in the areas of Engineering, Acquisition and Logistics and impressive record of nationwide leadership and change management makes him a great fit for Birdon's U.S. Board.

"Birdon is a customer-driven company that builds trusted relationships across all its contracts, including with the U.S. Coast Guard, where I served for more than three decades," said RADM Ron Rábago. "The cutters we will soon be building will give the men and women of the Coast Guard modern, state-of the art vessels to maintain and protect America's most critical waterways."

Established in 1977, Birdon is an experienced defense prime contractor providing specialized maritime solutions. Birdon is an established and trusted partner of the Australian Defense Force, Brazilian Army, United States Department of Defense, and the Department of Homeland Security. Birdon is successfully delivering on major projects for the Australian Navy, Australian Army, U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy.

