iCover Launches a 5-minute Annuity Buying Journey, Secures Multiple Partnerships to Launch in 2023

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCover, a Missouri-based Insurtech that is known for creating the "Best Life Insurance Buying Experience", is adding annuities this year. iCover's digital experience is driven through their proprietary e-App and Algorithmic Underwriting technology.

Recognizing that consumers have different needs when buying Annuities, iCover has signed multiple partners to launch an agent channel in September 2023 and a D2C channel later this year.

"We are excited to offer this new Annuity journey that is based on the same theme as our life platform. This aligns with our simple 5-minute buying concept and the fundamentals of Design, Speed and Conversion". (Nicole Mwesigwa, Co-Founder & COO / CPO for iCover)

About iCover

iCover is a cloud-based algorithmic underwriting platform that helps insurers sell to the middle market. By leveraging data and predictive analytics iCover can quote, underwrite, and deliver life insurance in under 5 minutes. iCover was built by industry insiders Hari Srinivasan and Nicole Mwesigwa who applied their 30+ years of InsurTech experience and intimate knowledge of automated underwriting technologies. To learn more about iCover, visit www.icoverinsure.com.

