Huggies® and Walgreens® Encourage Parents to Join Them in Supporting Families Struggling with Diaper Need

For every pack of Huggies® Diapers purchased at a Walgreens store or online at Walgreens.com through September, Huggies® will donate a day's worth of diapers to the National Diaper Bank Network, up to one million diapers.

NEENAH, Wis., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, Kimberly-Clark's Huggies® Brand and Walgreens are coming together to raise awareness of diaper need in the United States, supporting those struggling with providing diapers for their children. One in two1 families in the U.S. experience diaper need and are unable to provide enough diapers to help keep their child's skin clean, dry and healthy.

Now through September 30, 2023, Huggies® and Walgreens are encouraging people across the country to help support this important cause. For every pack of Huggies® Diapers purchased at a Walgreens store or online at Walgreens.com through September 30, Huggies® will donate a day's worth2 of diapers to the National Diaper Bank Network – up to one million diapers. Since 2011, Huggies® and the National Diaper Bank Network have helped provide more than 200 million diapers to those in need as part of its Project Hug initiative.

"When a baby doesn't have access to clean diapers, they're exposed to potential health risks, which is the driving force behind this collaboration with Walgreens and The National Diaper Bank Network," said Robert Raines, Vice President of Marketing for Huggies® North America. "Many people don't realize how prevalent diaper need is in our country, and through this partnership, we will educate and encourage people to join us in supporting families to help babies thrive."

"Walgreens is proud to team up with Huggies for the seventh consecutive year to drive access to, and awareness of, diaper need in our communities," said Alethia Jackson, SVP, ESG and Chief DEI Officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance. "Supporting the health of the communities we serve across America is integral to our purpose of creating more joyful lives through better health."

To support a family in need today, visit your local Walgreens or Walgreens.com to purchase your next pack of Huggies® diapers, now through the end of September. To learn more about Huggies® products and all that they do to support babies and families, please visit Huggies.com, and follow us @Huggies on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Huggies® Brand

For more than 40 years, Huggies® has been helping parents provide their babies with love, care, and reassurance. From developing innovative, everyday products for babies to partnering with NICU nurses to create special diapers and wipes for the most fragile babies, Huggies® is dedicated to helping ensure that all babies get the care they need to thrive. Huggies® is proud to be the founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America since 2011. Huggies® is also the national sponsor of nonprofit Hand to Hold, which provides personalized support before, during, and after NICU stays and infant loss. For more information on product offerings or our community efforts, please visit Huggies.com.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit Kimberly-Clark.com.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. WBA's purpose is to create more joyful lives through better health. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving nearly 10 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services, including those that drive equitable access to care for the nation's underserved populations. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in communities nationwide.

