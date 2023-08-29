Bank's Apothecary Rebrands to Altruix & Opens New Long-Term Care Pharmacy Focused on Whole-Person Behavioral Health Care

Altruix combines forces to serve almost 24,000 individuals offering specialized pharmacy services for behavioral health.

TREVOSE, Pa., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank's Apothecary, located in Trevose, PA, today announced that it is changing its name to Altruix and opening a new long-term care pharmacy that will enable it to dispense all medication, not just specialty medications, for individuals living with behavioral health conditions.

Altruix consists of the combined operations of the now former Bank's Apothecary, Altruix Annapolis (formerly Terrapin Pharmacy), and Altruix Lancaster (formerly Ganse Apothecary), serving nearly 24,000 individuals across 23 states.

Founded more than five decades ago, Altruix in Trevose was built on the idea that people need strong advocates when it comes to getting the best healthcare possible. Altruix is committed to providing the best-in-class behavioral health specialty pharmacy services that Bank's Apothecary pioneered, in addition to expanding long-term care services for mental health clinics and group home locations. Altruix will further the Bank's Apothecary mission to improve outcomes and reduce cost of care for individuals with complex conditions.

"Altruix comes from the word 'altruism,' which is at the heart of everything our pharmacy stands for, both before and after the name change," said Michael Metry, PharmD, Pharmacist in Charge at Altruix in Trevose. "We are proud to belong to the Altruix brand and will continue to offer the personalized service we are known for. Our new pharmacy will be fully operational by the 4th quarter."

For the nearly half a million people in Pennsylvania who suffer from a severe mental illness, access to the prescriptions they need involves navigating a complex network with limited distribution points, insurance approvals, and the daily tasks of medication adherence. Altruix provides tools to make the process easier and improve outcomes and quality of life.

"The demand for behavioral health services is accelerating across the United States," said Altruix CEO Eric Elliott. "Our mission is to improve care and outcomes for the most complex and historically underserved individuals with mental health challenges through the efforts of our incredible team and the newest technology. The hurdles present in the healthcare system are most difficult for this population; we advocate on their behalf and ensure their providers have what they need to deliver essential pharmaceutical care. We are thrilled to unite all our pharmacies under the Altruix name and the level of excellence each of them has earned individually."

Beyond its commitment to serving individuals' behavioral health needs, the new long-term care pharmacy aims to contribute to the local economy by creating new job opportunities and hiring for new roles as it continues to expand. To learn more about open roles, visit https://altruix.isolvedhire.com/jobs/ .

About Altruix

Altruix is a high-touch pharmacy dedicated to behavioral health and intellectual & developmental disability populations. The company's pharmacy expertise, Medherent technology, and special packaging promote medication adherence. Altruix provides value-added services that help clients take their medications as prescribed without having to juggle pill bottles, while physicians and staff spend less time managing medications, getting essential information, and dealing with errors. Altruix customers achieve improved outcomes such as 90% adherence and 40% fewer dollars spent on ER and hospital visits. For more information, visit Altruix.com .

