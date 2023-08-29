Artist Eric Sanders Presents Second Solo Art Exhibition at Respected Los Angeles Gallery Eastern Projects - September 1st - 30th

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artist Eric Sanders is set to unveil his second solo show at renowned Los Angeles gallery Eastern Projects, curated by highly respected art critic Peter Frank. This solo show will showcase, for the first time, selections from Sanders' vast archive of digital drawings printed at a large scale on aluminum surfaces. Sanders' digital output boasts hundreds of images created in a wide variety of styles. From those, Frank has selected a cohesive group of eighteen abstract pieces. This group highlights Sanders' use of all-over composition, automatic mark-making, and exuberant color. The title "Electric Caterpillar" reflects Sanders' playful approach to this body of work.

About the exhibition, Sanders says, "These digital pieces are the most expansive aspect of my practice. The casual nature of the medium allows me to truly embrace play and variety. Through the speed of digital drawing, I'm able to tap into my subconscious and bring forth instinctive mark-making. I am grateful to Rigo Jimenez for continuing to believe in my work, and proud to have my second solo show at Eastern Projects."

The exhibition, which will be held at the highly regarded Eastern Projects, will feature eighteen of Sanders' digital works printed on aluminum surfaces. This solo exhibition will mark the first works shows of Sanders' vast archive of digital works.

"There's a sense of intensification, of amplification, that powers Eric Sanders' digital work. It's not that his other modalities lack this focused bravado, but few can match the turned-to-12 rasp of his digital painting. Figuratively and literally, they're live-wire – not just plugged-in or turned-on, but dyed and fried. This is some eye-banging stuff."

-Peter Frank

Art lovers, collectors, and cultural enthusiasts are invited to mark their calendars for September 9th from 6-8 for an opening celebration and September 29th 6-8 for a closing celebration. Both events will feature an open bar and a DJ. The show will run through September 30th.

About Eric Sanders:

Eric Sanders is an internationally acclaimed artist based in Manhattan Beach, California. Born and raised in Pennsylvania, Sanders learned to paint from his father, who was an accomplished amateur painter. He painted throughout his childhood and early adulthood, until he transitioned his focus to establishing and building a career as an entrepreneur. Eric Sanders has since established himself as an innovative and distinctive presence in L.A.'s vibrant contemporary art scene.

Sander's work has been exhibited in a variety of solo and group exhibitions, as well as numerous benefit auctions and art fairs, including such prestigious events as Miami's Art Basel and the LA Art Show.

Eric Sanders is represented in New York by Walter Wickiser Gallery, by Tag and Fabrik Gallery in Los Angeles, and by Katherine T. Carter & Associates in the Hudson Valley.

About Peter Frank:

Peter Frank is an American art critic, curator, and poet who lives and works in Los Angeles. Frank is known for curating shows at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in the 1970s and 1980s. He has worked curated for Documenta, the Venice Biennale, Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía, and many other national and international venues. Frank contributes articles to numerous publications and has written many monographs and catalogs for one person and group exhibitions. He is a frequent contributor to The Huffington Post, Art in America, ARTnews, and Whitehot Magazine. He was a past editor of Visions Art Quarterly and art critic for The Village Voice and The SoHo Weekly News.

