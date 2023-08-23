Stellar Auction Week on HiBid.com Followed by Classic Cars, Vintage Ham Radio Gear, and Chainsaw Carvings Now for Sale

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales continued to soar on HiBid.com last week, with gross merchandise value (GMV) surpassing $37 million on 713,067 lots sold in a combined 1,647 timed and live auctions. Users placed more than 3.6 million bids in sales that generated a total hammer value of over $69.7 million.

Upcoming sales feature collector and classic cars, automobile collectibles, new and vintage ham radio and electronics gear, and stunning chainsaw carvings. Standout lots include two 2018 Dodge Challenger T/A 392s, a gorgeous white 1964 Chevrolet Impala, a high-performance OM Power OM2501HF linear amplifier, a highly regarded Kenwood TS-890 S transceiver, and intricate perched eagle and cardinal chainsaw carvings.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

August 14-20, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $37+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $69.7+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 713,067

Timed Auctions: 1,512

Live Auctions: 135

Bids Placed: 3.6+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4.3+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Collector Cars, Signs, and NASCAR Collectibles

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: August 1-25

Seller: Chuck Cryderman and Associates, LLC

View Auction Catalog

Yoder Classic Car Auction

Auction Type: Live (Prebidding open)

Dates: July 26-August 26

Seller: W. Yoder Auction LLC

View Auction Catalog

Ham Radio, High-End Amps, Transceivers, and Other Vintage Radio Items

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: August 17-31

Seller: Schulman Auction & Realty, LLC

View Auction Catalog

Chainsaw Carvings Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: August 7-25

Seller: Don Sweeting Auctioneer LLC

View Auction Catalog

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

