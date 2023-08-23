Robert Half Named a 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care by PEOPLE and Great Place to Work®

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been recognized by Great Place to Work® and PEOPLE magazine as one of the 2023 PEOPLE Companies that Care®. The company was selected for demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for its employees, the community and the environment. Protiviti, Robert Half's consulting subsidiary, was also honored.

Companies that Care winners are determined based on confidential feedback gathered from a survey of more than one million employees in the United States administered by Great Place to Work. Organizations are evaluated on factors including benefits, culture, and philanthropic and community support. Companies are only considered for this highly competitive list if they are a Great Place to Work Certified™ organization.

"Our company values — integrity, inclusion, innovation and commitment to success — are rooted in doing what's best for our employees, our customers and our communities," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "This recognition is especially meaningful because it underscores our people-first approach and commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen."

Robert Half's 2022 Leading With Integrity: Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report outlines some of the company's most impactful initiatives for its employees, the community and the environment, including:

Workplace culture: Robert Half listens to its employees and responds with action to drive positive change across the enterprise. Through regular employee surveys, flexible work options, expanded benefits and professional development programs, the company puts the well-being and success of its people first.

Community support: Philanthropic investments worldwide totaled $7 million in 2022, including contributions to Robert Half and Protiviti's nonprofit partners and matching gifts, as well as employees' volunteer time.

Diversity, equity and inclusion: Robert Half and Protiviti's Employee Network Groups unite professionals with common interests and backgrounds. These groups encourage inclusion and belonging and provide employees with opportunities for education and networking.

Robert Half, including Protiviti, has also been named to Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies, the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and Forbes' Best Employers for Women.

