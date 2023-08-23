Multiview and PRophet Join Forces to Transform PR Capabilities for Associations with the Power of Generative and Predictive AI

New partnership with Stagwell's (STGW) PRophet leverages AI-powered 'Taylor' to help association professionals create compelling content more quickly and efficiently

IRVING, Texas and NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) Marketing Cloud's PRophet, the first and only generative and predictive AI SaaS platform built by and for PR professionals, and Multiview, a leader in B2B digital marketing and publishing solutions, today announced a new partnership to revolutionize PR for trade and professional associations. As associations face an increasingly crowded media environment, PRophet's generative AI-powered feature 'Taylor,' provides them with advanced, data-driven technology that will make their communications more resonant, engaging, and effective.

With "Taylor," the future of PR for associations looks brighter than ever.

Built by the pioneer of AI-based technology for the PR industry, 'Taylor' is the first AI writing tool designed to help modern communications professionals create and test the mediability of content. The platform has the richest feature set in the market, enabling associations to anticipate press sentiment, measure campaign impact and enhance PR strategies intended to reach members, prospective members, and other critical stakeholders.

"We're excited to partner with Multiview to bring PRophet and 'Taylor' to the association community," says PRophet founder and CEO, Aaron Kwittken. "Our collaboration represents our shared vision of empowering associations with the cutting-edge AI tools they need to succeed. 'Taylor' creates content that leads to media placements, allowing associations to navigate the highly competitive and complex media landscape with more confidence and precision."

Multiview's CEO, Andy Keith, expressed equal enthusiasm about the partnership. "This joint venture is a testament to Multiview's commitment to innovation. PRophet and 'Taylor' in particular is a game changer that will not only reshape the way associations interact with their audiences but transform their communication strategies."

Together, PRophet and Multiview are ushering in a new era of AI-powered PR solutions, where associations can leverage emerging technology to streamline their operations, make informed decisions, and deliver compelling narratives that resonate with their key audiences. With "Taylor," the future of PR for associations looks brighter than ever.

For more information about creating 'Taylor'-made PR content, please visit https://www.prprophet.ai/platform.

About PRophet

PRophet is the first-ever generative and predictive AI SaaS platform designed by and for the PR community. The platform uses AI to help modern PR professionals become more performative, productive and predictive by generating, analyzing and testing content that predicts earned media interest and sentiment. PRophet was founded in 2020 by PR and marketing industry thought leader and entrepreneur Aaron Kwittken and is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of SaaS solutions that powers research, communications, and media activation for in-house marketers. To learn more, visit prprophet.ai.

About Multiview

Motivated by our partners' success, Multiview has dedicated 20 years to providing high-quality digital media solutions to the B2B industry. As a leading digital publisher and marketing company, we unite buyers and sellers to accelerate their growth through the B2B Marketplace. By leveraging our vast network and first-party data on over 10 million B2B professionals across 30 industries, we deliver highly targeted advertisements to unique market segments, resulting in millions of additional revenue for our partners. We're proud to work alongside 1,200 associations and 12,000 clients to help them turn their goals into reality, because at Multiview: Your Aspiration Is Our Inspiration. Explore partnership opportunities at https://www.multiview.com/association.

About Stagwell Marketing Cloud

Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) is a suite of data-driven SaaS solutions built for the modern in-house marketer. Born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) network of award-winning marketing agencies, SMC's technology empowers marketers to drive business impact by giving them intuitive tools equipped with proprietary, actionable data. SMC's portfolio of solutions powers strategic customer research, communications, and media activation for brands worldwide by leveraging technology such as generative artificial intelligence, shared augmented reality, and more. Get your head in the cloud at www.stagwellmarketingcloud.com.

Media Contacts:

Maria Brockman

marketing@multiview.com

KWT Global for PRophet

prophet@kwtglobal.com

