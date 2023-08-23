LITTLE CAESARS® EXCEPTIONAL GROWTH DRIVES PROMOTION OF KEY LEADERS

Long-term CEO Appoints Paula Vissing and Ed Gleich to New Leadership Roles

Move Sets Up Innovative Pizza Chain For Continued Global Growth

DETROIT, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the world's largest privately owned pizza chain, has experienced explosive sales and new unit growth over the last several years, in existing and new countries around the globe. To support this and ongoing growth, Little Caesars 18-year CEO Dave Scrivano is promoting Paula Vissing and Ed Gleich to more expansive posts. Vissing, formerly chief operating officer at the company, will now serve as president of Little Caesars global retail. Gleich, formerly chief innovation officer, will serve as president of global services for the brand. They will continue to report to Scrivano, who will remain chief executive officer.

"We have such tremendous talent at Little Caesars, and we're thrilled to promote from within for these two key roles," said Scrivano. "Paula has delivered incredible business results both domestically and abroad, and Ed has driven significant global sales growth with game-changing innovations, new products and brand building initiatives improving the guest experience."

Gleich joined Little Caesars in 2011 as head of marketing. In that role, he focused on driving increased restaurant-level sales and profits by expanding the brand into national media advertising, launching its new brand identity, and promoting successful limited time offers, including the Bacon Wrapped DEEP! DEEP! Dish pizza and the fan-favorite Pretzel Crust pizza. Gleich also oversaw the evolution of the brand's core menu, with additions like the Detroit-Style Deep Dish pizza, the Lunch Combo and the ExtraMostBestest product line. Later, as chief innovation and strategy officer, he focused on identifying and launching significant sales growth drivers such as native and marketplace delivery. His experience is deep in the restaurant industry, with key leadership roles at several of the nation's largest restaurant chains. A Chicago-area native, Gleich holds a B.S. in business from Emporia State University. As president of global services, in addition to innovation, he will oversee many key functions of the business, including U.S. and international supply chain, bakery operations, equipment, restaurant design evolution and automation/engineering.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to build upon the company's strong foundation of value, quality, and convenience in this new role," said Gleich. "Little Caesars has excelled at innovation and service for over 60 years, striving every day to make customers' lives easier. Our ability to set the stage for franchisee growth is what makes it such an exciting time to be a part of this storied brand."

Vissing has served in expanding roles at Little Caesars, joining the company as vice president of purchasing and quality assurance in 2011 and then elevating to senior vice president of international. She was responsible for all Little Caesars locations in more than two dozen countries and territories. Under her leadership, Little Caesars experienced the largest period of international growth in the company's 60+ year history. Later, as chief operating officer, she led key global business functions during a time of aggressive expansion and significant sales growth. Vissing has more than 25 years of experience in the restaurant industry providing strategic leadership for national brands. A Kentucky native, Vissing received a B.S. in economics from the University of Louisville and an M.B.A. from the University of Kentucky. As president of Little Caesars global retail, she will continue to oversee restaurants globally, and will add the areas of global marketing and global development to her oversight.

"It is an exciting time for the company as we continue to experience tremendous growth, and I am honored to have the opportunity to take on this incredible leadership role," says Vissing. "I look forward to further collaboration with Little Caesars franchisees, colleagues and the executive team as we continue to bring delicious pizza to families around the world at such an incredible value."

About Little Caesars®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

