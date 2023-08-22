Trend Micro Unlocks Flagship Platform Capabilities Worldwide with New Partner Category

Trend Vision One™ for Service Providers empowers organizations with full SOC capabilities

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced an extension to its partner program and launched a new offering designed to empower MSSPs, service partners and pure-play managed detection and response (MDR) companies to build or grow their MDR and SOC-as-a-service offerings. The new program will further enable the global ecosystem of MSSP partners that customers rely on amidst a cybersecurity skills shortage.

Trend Vision One™ for Service Providers provides turnkey threat detection and response with extended SOAR capabilities.

"Breaches are on the rise, but many global organizations can't afford the investment of time, resources and staff that a full SOC requires," said Louise McEvoy, vice president of US channels at Trend. "And those that can often find their analysts frustrated by tool sprawl and overwhelmed by alerts. This opens a lucrative and important opportunity for MSSPs to deliver more value to customers, as long as they can find the right platform to deliver SOCaaS."

Trend Vision One™ for Service Providers provides turnkey threat detection and response with extended SOAR capabilities built for managed security service partners, offering multi-tenant SOC capabilities and hundreds of third-party integrations across the IT environment and with other security vendors.

Out-of-the-box value, via incident response playbooks which reduce the need to build custom solutions

Comprehensive, end-to-end SOC technology , from XDR to protection

Improved customer outcomes , with MTTR (mean time to respond, repair, resolve, recover) measured not in weeks but hours

Extensive integrations – hundreds of integrations that offer visibility, analysis and automation across Trend and a wide range of third-party products

Greater SOC inspection and analytics thanks to log inspection and analytics which capture event data from a wide range of sources across the organization, from Trend and third-party solutions

MSSP-ready capabilities – a multi-tenant offering delivered via a single pane of glass

The new Trend Vision One for Service Providers will help managed service partners adopt and scale their SOC/SOCaaS capabilities based on readiness and maturity, to meet the complex requirements of large organizations.

"Trend's channel-first model means the company is well positioned to address the fast-growing MSSP market," said Jay McBain, Chief Analyst at Canalys. "Applying their resources beyond technology and into channel-driven services and programs like this latest example will enable them to maintain this standing and better serve customers."

Partners who sign up to Trend Vision One™ for Service Providers will also receive industry-leading benefits including:

White-glove onboarding and enablement, leveraging Trend's industry know-how working with hundreds of SOCs to help partners accelerate adoption and delivery of SOCaaS and MDR

Highly competitive pricing to allow new and existing MSSPs to penetrate the market quicker

Choice of partnership, which means partners can choose the partnership right for their business:

"As a trusted voice in cybersecurity, Trend has made significant and valuable upgrades to enable a more effective MDR service," said Randy Watkins, chief technology officer (CTO) for Critical Start. "The Vision One platform addresses the growing demand for risk visibility without increasing the burden on security teams and empowers us to provide superior value to our customers and increase their cyber resilience."

