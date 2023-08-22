PlanMember Opens New Financial Center in Waukesha, WI

CARPINTERIA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanMember Financial Corporation is pleased to announce the opening of a new Financial Center, Northbound Financial Services, in Waukesha, WI. Northbound Financial provides financial planning, financial education, tax planning and health insurance planning opportunities to employer groups, school districts and individual investors throughout the area.

The new Financial Center will be co-managed by Kyle Breitzman, CFP®, who co-founded Northbound Financial Services in 2021 along with Jill Snyder who recently joined the agency.

"Our mission is to arm our clients with the proper financial tools and educate them on how to use those tools," says Kyle. "Our clients should think of us as their personal financial 'sherpa' helping them on their great financial journey." To learn more about Northbound Financial, please visit planmember.com/nobofs.

PlanMember, with more than $15 billion in assets, specializes in the 403(b), 457(b) and 401(k) marketplace. To date, PlanMember has established over 40 Financial Centers in 24 states, with a goal of expanding to 80 Financial Centers nationwide.

"We're very excited to partner with Kyle," says Jon Ziehl, President and CEO of PlanMember, "and the relationship with Northbound Financial continues PlanMember's strategic initiative to expand our Financial Center business model across the country. We look forward to a successful long-term relationship."

About PlanMember: For more than three decades PlanMember Financial Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, has provided personalized retirement planning and administrative services to public and private sector employers and employees utilizing a broad selection of investment programs. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, CA.

Securities and advisory services are offered through PlanMember Securities Corporation (PSEC), a registered broker/dealer, investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. Northbound Financial Services and PlanMember Securities Corporation are independently owned and operated companies.

