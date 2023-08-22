Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Welcomes Anna Vratsinas, Regional Sales Director for South Florida

Anna Vratsinas will oversee sales in the national life insurance carrier's South Florida region

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, today announced the appointment of Anna Vratsinas as Regional Sales Director for South Florida in its Distribution and Business Development department. In her new role, Ms. Vratsinas will be responsible for workplace sales in the Southern Florida region for the life insurance carrier.

"We are pleased to welcome Anna to our sales team to serve our customers in the southern Florida region," said Joshua Police, Executive Vice President – Distribution and Business Development at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "Anna's worksite benefits experience, especially her expertise on working with brokers, will be a great asset to supporting our sales efforts."

Ms. Vratsinas brings seven years of experience in the insurance industry. Prior to joining Boston Mutual Life, she worked as a Broker Development Coordinator at Aflac, where she focused on broker development, sales strategies, and enrollment coordination. Ms. Vratsinas holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago, Illinois, and a master's degree in library and information science from Dominican University in River Forest, Illinois. She is active in her community and is involved with the Children's Light Foundation, Leadership 100, Royal Dames of Cancer Research, and Hellenic Professional Women Inc.

"I am excited to be a part of the Boston Mutual sales team, and I am looking forward to educating brokers in the South Florida market on how Boston Mutual Life's offerings can help meet their clients' life insurance needs," said Ms. Vratsinas, Regional Sales Director – South Florida at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

