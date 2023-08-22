Beekeeper's Naturals Expands Kid's Portfolio & Increases Retail Footprint by 10% with First Launch at Walmart

Company continues to prioritize People, Planet and Propolis on their mission to create over-the-counter clean and effective health & wellness solutions that are sustainable

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beekeeper's Naturals , the fastest-growing brand in immune supplements, has announced the expansion of its kid's product line with the launch of their Kid's Propolis Throat Soothing Lollipops , which contain 50% less sugar than the leading lollipop lozenge. This marks continued retail growth for the brand with key partners that include but are not limited to Target and Amazon. This will also be the brand's first product available at Walmart, signifying Walmart's investment into the Kid's Wellness category.

Inspired by the brand's best-selling lozenges , the Beekeeper's Naturals Kid's Propolis Throat Soothing Lollipops were formulated with doctors and are third-party lab tested to ensure all products are pesticide-free. Each lollipop harnesses the power of Propolis, Vitamin D, Zinc, Wildflower Honey, and more clean and effective ingredients to soothe scratchy throats and support immune systems.

"We are laser-focused on creating health and wellness products that are of pharmaceutical quality and have a total clean ingredient profile," said Beekeeper's Naturals Founder, Carly Stein Kremer. "Our new Kid's Propolis Throat Soothing Lollipops were engineered with this in mind and are an over-the-counter solution that parents feel safe giving to their kids. We will continue to find modern ways to incorporate propolis in our product portfolio with the goal of bringing this ancient ingredient to the forefront of health and wellness today."

Beekeeper's Naturals has seen 5600% YOY growth within its existing Honey Lozenge line. The Kid's Propolis Throat Soothing Lollipops launch will increase the company's total retail door count by 10%, showcasing strong multi-category growth as well as an innate ability to offer efficacious wellness solutions to consumers.

Beekeeper's Naturals Kid's Propolis Throat Soothing Lollipops Variety Pack Pouch with flavors like Green Apple, Strawberry, and Mixed Berry with Elderberry will be available starting August 24th, 2023 on Beekeeper's Naturals website and Amazon, as well as at Target stores and Target.com on August 27th, 2023.

The Beekeeper's Naturals Propolis Throat Soothing Lollipops 10ct Single Flavor Green Apple Box will be available exclusively at Walmart stores and at Walmart.com starting September 18th, 2023.

In partnership with CAMP, Beekeeper's Naturals will be providing free Kid's Propolis Throat Soothing Lollipops at all CAMP retail locations across Los Angeles, Boston, New York City, Connecticut, Atlanta, Dallas, and Chicago from September 18th, 2023 – October 19th, 2023.

About Beekeeper's Naturals:

Founded by Carly Stein Kremer in 2017, Beekeeper's Naturals is a leader in the health and wellness category, creating clean, effective products powered by propolis and backed by science. Using unique remedies from the beehive, the beekeeper-led team is committed to providing the cleanest, most powerful solutions to modern health issues including chronic stress, poor sleep, digestive issues and scratchy throats. Unlike competitors, they apply scientific rigor to their product development and commit to third-party pesticide testing to ensure they're creating natural remedies that actually deliver. They're also a brand on a mission, prioritizing People, Planet, and Propolis. By working exclusively with sustainable small-scale apiaries, partnering with leading bee research institutions, and prioritizing pesticide-free hive health above all else, Beekeeper's Naturals works to raise awareness and create a better environment for our world's most important pollinators—the bees. @ beekeepers_naturals

