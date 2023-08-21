YGF Inc. Launches New Product Developed With 'Fire Evacuation Mask' Patent Technology

Selected as a pilot purchase product for technology development by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups in 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When fire or explosion breaks out in collective buildings or high-rise buildings, especially hospitals, and nursing facilities, which have recently become large, most casualties are caused by suffocation rather than fire.

Asphyxia usually causes cardiac arrest when inhaling toxic gas for more than three minutes and it happens faster than burns caused by fire. Brain damage occurs after five minutes of inhaling. In addition to carbon monoxide, toxic substances combine with hemoglobin, which acts as oxygen transport in the blood, resulting in loss of life.

Therefore, in the event of a fire or explosion, a fire evacuation mask used for emergency evacuation from the accident site to the safe zone is necessary. YGF Inc.'s product has four advantages over competitive products.

A company official said, "The first advantage is the speed that anyone can wear quickly and easily. The second advantage is the superior differentiated toxic gas filtering performance, which is chemically, and physically double decontamination and the third advantage is the convenience of storage and transportation, which significantly reduces volume and weight." Finally, he explained that the fourth advantage is economic feasibility, which is 40-57% cheaper than competitors.

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups selected YGF Co.'s new product, Fire Evacuation Mask, as one of 30 companies to participate in this year's Social Economy Enterprise Growth Support Project, which was developed as a registered patent technology.

