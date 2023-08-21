First Phase of Life Time at PENN 1 Opens with Luxurious Boutique Studios, Cardio, Strength and Training Offerings and Recovery and Rejuvenation Spaces

Phase two continues for New York's premier pickleball club, set to debut in early 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, announced the opening of phase one of its 54,000-square-foot destination at PENN 1, as part of the PENN DISTRICT, located adjacent to Madison Square Garden in the heart of New York City.

Life Time continues to expand in New York City with the phase one opening of Life Time at PENN 1 located within the PENN DISTRICT and adjacent to Madison Square Garden. Final completion of the 54,000-square-foot club, including seven indoor pickleball courts, is expected in early 2024. (PRNewswire)

Life Time is a new, luxurious athletic club experience for office workers, commuters & neighborhood residents at PENN 1.

Life Time at PENN 1 brings an entirely new, luxurious athletic club experience for office workers, commuters and neighborhood residents on the second and third floors of the tower in Vornado Realty Trust's completely reimagined space. The club features boutique studios for exclusive group, mind body and cycle classes led by the City's top performers, best-in-class cardiovascular, functional and strength training equipment with Dynamic Personal Training, a curated recovery area, exquisite dressing rooms offering saunas and high-end amenities, and a juice bar complete with Life Time's proprietary nutritional products.

"It's been a thrill to see the continued redevelopment of the PENN DISTRICT with Vornado Realty Trust, and for Life Time to open phase one of our project with newly designed spaces and experiences for our exclusive, high-impact classes and offerings," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time Chief Property Development Officer. "Even more exciting is what's ahead when we open the City's most-premier indoor pickleball club and additional spaces for our signature small group training programs in early 2024. It will truly add to Life Time's growing footprint in New York City."

Phase two will boast seven ground-level pickleball courts, lounge, seating and a bar areas, along with dedicated spaces for Alpha, GTX, and UltraFit when it opens in early 2024. With its future primary entrance at 33rd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues, facing Madison Square Garden, Life Time will be front and center to millions of people and offer the most indoor pickleball courts in Manhattan. Anyone interested in pickleball access, must sign up for the Wait List.

As part of the redeveloped 57-story PENN 1 building, which serves major office tenants, Life Time is readily accessible to hundreds of thousands of daily commuters via the most accessible transportation hub in the country.

Life Time at PENN 1 is located at 250 West 34th Street and is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's open for anyone to join with monthly or day memberships and is open to existing Life Time members. For additional information, including preferred pricing before phase two is completed, visit lifetime.life/PENN1. Floor plans can be accessed here.

In addition to the completion at PENN 1, Life Time continues to grow its presence in New York City with plans for three new destinations in 2024 including The Brooklyn Tower, Atlantic Avenue at Brooklyn Crossing and Park Avenue South.

Life Time debuted in 2016 with Life Time Sky (605 W. 42nd Street). Since then, the Company has opened at the Ocean Residence in Battery Park (1 West Street); in the former New York Health & Racquet clubs at 23rd Street (Between 5th and 6th), NoHo (62 Cooper Sq.), and Midtown (110 W. 56th Street); the One Wall Street development (29 New Street), and at Front & York in Brooklyn (168 Front St., Brooklyn). Life Time's opened its first permanent indoor pickleball courts in Manhattan at Life Time Sky in February 2023.

