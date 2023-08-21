Casepoint Announces Launch of DataSite, New Cloud-Based Data Storage Solution

A companion to the Casepoint Platform, DataSite allows organizations to more efficiently store, manage, organize, archive, and search through their data on the cloud.

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint — the industry leader in legal discovery technology for litigation, investigations, and compliance — today announced the official launch of DataSite, a cloud-based data storage and staging solution. DataSite enables corporations, law firms, and government agencies to move data seamlessly between the Casepoint Platform and DataSite, forming a secure, scalable, and cost-effective alternative to on-premises data storage solutions.

Within DataSite, users can upload and download large amounts of structured and unstructured data in its native format, organize and stage that data, conduct searches, and even store, preserve, and manage "golden copies" of data. Users can easily store data they might need in the future but do not necessarily need to access regularly. When litigation, investigations, or regulatory response needs arise, they can move that data back to the Casepoint Platform at the touch of a button.

DataSite also features flexible scalability, meaning users only pay for additional storage if they need it. Whereas, on-premises data storage systems such as server farms typically have predetermined limits on storage capacity but often charge users for full capacity, regardless of their actual needs.

"Data proliferation isn't going anywhere, so it's critical for organizations of all types to have scalable solutions," said Vishal Rajpara, Chief Technology Officer at Casepoint. "As more organizations move to the cloud, they need a secure environment in which to stage and store data on their network that allows them to scale up or down according to their particular needs. DataSite is the next phase in the evolution of delivering a comprehensive cloud-based solution to our clients."

Another benefit of the DataSite is that it enables faster data transfers to the Casepoint Platform since the data already exists within the Casepoint ecosystem — further reducing time and ultimately costs to the organization. Since the data never leaves that ecosystem, it is also more secure for the client.

"For security purposes, DataSite brings all of that data under the umbrella of Casepoint's rigorous security program and protocols so everything is protected between the data source and the Casepoint Platform," said Amit Dungarani, Vice President of Partnership and Strategic Initiatives at Casepoint. "We can document a full record of our clients' data and expand on the concept of matter management like never before. This is a game-changer."

Casepoint will showcase DataSite and all of its latest innovations at ILTACON in Orlando from Aug. 20–24, 2023. Conference attendees are invited to visit Booth #2515 to see Casepoint's secure, cloud-based legal hold and eDiscovery platform in action. To connect with Casepoint at ILTACON, sign up here .

