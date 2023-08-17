TriNet Announces Speakers for TriNet PeopleForce 2023 Including Multi-Faceted Entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds and Global Humanitarian Ashley Judd

Harvard Business School Senior Lecturer David Edelman and Uncle Nearest Founder & CEO Fawn Weaver Also to Present at Fourth Annual Award-Winning Conference

DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the addition of four speakers for TriNet PeopleForce 2023, including award-winning actress and humanitarian Ashley Judd, entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds, business expert David Edelman, and founder Fawn Weaver.

TriNet Announces Speakers for TriNet PeopleForce 2023 (PRNewswire)

The three-day, award-winning conference, taking place September 12-14, will feature acclaimed leaders from the worlds of business, sports, technology, science, social justice, entertainment, media and more. The event will take place live from The Theater at City Tech in downtown Brooklyn, New York—and virtually from anywhere.

The latest speakers added to TriNet PeopleForce 2023 include:

"We could not be more excited to have Ashley Judd and Ryan Reynolds, both supremely talented and creative individuals, at TriNet PeopleForce 2023," said Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer at TriNet. "Hearing first-hand their unique stories of inspiration and success in many industries are what makes this such a special event."

Among the previously announced speakers are Michael Phelps, World Champion, 23-time Gold Medalist & founder of the Michael Phelps Foundation; Goldie Hawn, Academy Award-winning actress, and Founder and CEO of MindUP; and Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Ronan Farrow.

Registration and complete list of speakers can be found at PeopleForce.TriNet.com.

For a look at TriNet PeopleForce 2022, visit: Rise | Empowered by TriNet

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Investors: Media: Alex Bauer Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross TriNet TriNet Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com

Josh.Gross@TriNet.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.