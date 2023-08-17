Jackery to Unveil Latest Flagship Product at IFA Berlin 2023, Embracing More Freedom and Energy Independence

BERLIN, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, has announced that it will participate in the IFA Berlin 2023 with the booth at No.307, Hall 3.2, where it plans to unveil its latest flagship product and introduce new advancements in the field of portable power solutions.

(PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be showcasing our latest innovation at this year's IFA in Berlin. At Jackery, we wish to explore further with global users in a sustainable way, and our continuous technological innovations and breakthroughs lay a solid foundation for achieving this goal," said Lara Luo, Head of Branding at Jackery.

Jackery is committed to empowering users to take complete control of their energy requirements, which is evidenced once again by the company's latest offering, the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus. The 2000 Plus has garnered significant attention at the recent Intersolar Europe in Germany and the Outdoor Retailer 2023 in the United States. It is an important product in the Plus series, which represents Jackery's latest optimized solution for top-notch performance, reliability, and peace of mind, showcasing the company's most recent technology and solutions and the goal of delivering more substantial benefits to users worldwide.

The Plus series features versatile and efficient power solution designed for those who desire more freedom and energy independence. The Plus series boasts quick recharging and impressive battery life. Its ultra-durable lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells enable a single device to achieve a 10-year service life, and the battery level can remain at 70% after 4,000 charge cycles.

The Plus series is an ideal companion for users seeking a sustainable lifestyle as it features zero emissions. SolarSaga 100W and 200W solar panels utilize Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) technology, reaching an industry-leading solar conversion efficiency rate of up to 25%. Jackery's add-on battery pack can further increase the Plus series' power capacity, storing excess solar energy during peak sunlight hours for use at night. This makes charging on the go a seamless 24/7 experience.

Jackery has a proven track record of technological innovation, having launched the world's first lithium portable power station, the Explorer Series, in 2016, and the world's first portable solar panels, the SolarSaga series, two years later. Jackery has since become a top-selling outdoor brand in the US and Japan, with its flagship Solar Generator 1000 Pro and 2000 Pro introduced in 2022. The SolarSaga 80W, also launched in 2022, became the world's first photovoltaic product to receive TUV SUD's prestigious certification. Earlier this year, Jackery completed its high-end Solar Generator Pro family with the launch of 3000 Pro and 1500 Pro at CES 2023, followed by the recent introduction of the Solar Generator 2000 Plus.

Now, with plans to present another pioneering product at the IFA Berlin 2023, Jackery is poised to present another advanced product to global users. For more information, please visit www.jackery.com.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a mission to offer green energy to everyone, everywhere. Jackery launched the world's first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed the world's first portable solar panels in 2018. Jackery has sold over 3 million units globally since 2018 and has been recognized by over 200 authorized media and organizations worldwide and received over 50 prestigious international design awards. Jackery has fulfilled its social responsibility on a global scale and maintained long-term cooperation with global public welfare organizations such as WWF, NFF and IRC contributing its strength and value to boost global sustainable development and other public welfare.

(PRNewsfoto/Jackery Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jackery Inc.