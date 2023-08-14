FAZE CLAN SIGNS STREAMER & CONTENT CREATOR YourRAGE AS NEWEST OFFICIAL MEMBER

Meet The New Wave of Streaming Talent: FaZe YourRAGE

Gamer, Streamer & High-Energy Internet Personality with 5M Followers

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FaZe Holdings, Inc. (FaZe Clan), one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world, is proud to announce YourRAGE aka FaZe YourRAGE as their newest official member. YourRAGE, a Caribbean content creator with deep ties to his majority-black audience, boasts nearly 5M followers across all social media platforms and is well-known for his high energy and comical Twitch streams. YourRAGE announced his signing by hacking and taking over FaZe's main Twitter account to debut his announcement video.

FaZe YourRAGE - Headshot. Photo Credit: Justin Jerrod (PRNewswire)

The announcement video is unlike anything FaZe has done before with an elevated, cinematic look accompanied by an intense sci-fi blockbuster feeling. The provocative action video sees YourRAGE being controlled by mysterious forces before breaking free as FaZe Clan's secret weapon, ready to corrupt the current state of the industry. The video also features FaZe Clan members FaZe Kaysan and FaZe Ronaldo.

"I never thought I'd join a gaming org, but I'm going all in with FaZe," said FaZe YourRAGE. "With FaZe by my side, we're going to experiment with new formats, introduce new content and invest in my stream. I'm beyond blessed to have grown my community to its size today but know it's about to get even crazier."

YourRAGE is a longtime gamer and uploads weekly videos on YourRAGE Gaming , playing CS:GO, NBA2K, Grand Theft Auto, Valorant, Street Fighter and more. In addition to gaming, his streaming content centers around reaction videos and "Just Chatting," which he uploads to his main, non-gaming YouTube channel; YourRAGE . His career catapulted to new heights over the last year as he began frequently collaborating with heavy hitters in both the streaming and entertainment industry including Kai Cenat , Duke Dennis , Fanum , Ski Mask the Slump God and more.

"Rage and I became super close through Kai and started streaming together over the last year. Our friendship is so organic and as we've started to link up for more and more projects together, the idea of bringing him to FaZe and working alongside him is a no brainer," said FaZe Kaysan. "He's one of the biggest creators on the scene right now and FaZe has a bright future with him in it."

By joining forces, FaZe and YourRAGE will work together on content ideation and execution to expand the YourRAGE brand (YRG) and each others' brand presence in his home base of South Florida. As the new wave of prominent streaming talent, YourRAGE will also recruit creators that identify with his audience and excite FaZe's core community to further build a collective aimed to inspire the next generation.

"YourRAGE is at the forefront of the streaming world and represents the next step forward for our organization," said Lee Trink, FaZe Clan CEO. "Since our first conversation with YourRAGE, he was looking for the right home that would empower him to take a leadership voice for his generation of talent. FaZe Clan is ready to give him the resources he needs for his future with the org and help make his vision a reality."

Coinciding with the signing announcement video, YourRAGE also surprised his community by officially announcing his decision to switch his main streaming platform from Twitch to Kick , beginning immediately.

ABOUT FAZE CLAN

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan") is one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. Created by gamers, for gamers, FaZe began in 2010 by a group of internet kids who turned their passion into a successful career path and formed a die-hard community along the way. Today, FaZe Clan represents a vast roster of creators who aim to inspire the next generation in making their dreams a reality.

FaZe Clan operates across multiple verticals designed to reimagine gaming, sports, culture and entertainment. FaZe has partnered with blue-chip brands such as Porsche, GHOST, DraftKings and McDonald's, and record-breaking fashion and lifestyle collaborations featuring Nike, Takashi Murakami, Lyrical Lemonade, NFL, Champion and more – all centered around its top-tier talent collective with gaming rooted at the core. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan's roster consists of world-class gamers, streamers, content creators and esports professionals known for delivering disruptive, original content. Its gaming division houses 10+ competitive esports teams with titles including Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, Halo, FIFA and more. With a combined total of over 40 world championships to date, FaZe has brought home dozens of trophies with historic wins like the 2022 CS:GO PGL Antwerp Major, 2021 Call of Duty League Championship and 2023 CS:GO Intel Grand Slam.

The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

FaZe Clan Logo (PRNewswire)

