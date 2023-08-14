Chobani Spices Up Fall Beverage Season with New Oatmilk Pumpkin Spice Drink

New patch pick joins the brand's seasonal lineup of pumpkin spice offerings

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani, a next generation food and beverage company known for its Greek Yogurt, today introduced Chobani® Oatmilk Pumpkin Spice, a rich, creamy, pumpkin spice flavored oat drink made from the goodness of whole grain oats. The latest addition to the brand's pumpkin patch is vegan-friendly, a good source of calcium, free of dairy and lactose, and perfect for pumpkin spice enthusiasts looking for fall beverages that don't compromise on quality or flavor.

"Fall beverages are in demand earlier than ever this year, and in true Chobani fashion, we're continuing to bring newness and excitement to this highly anticipated time of year by welcoming limited-edition Chobani Oatmilk Pumpkin Spice to our robust seasonal line-up," said Niel Sandfort, Chobani Chief Innovation Officer. "This product is delicious straight up, over ice, or as a pumpkin spice flavor kick to hot and cold coffee, cereal, oatmeal, smoothies, or anywhere else oatmilk is enjoyed."

Chobani Oatmilk Pumpkin Spice is available now at a suggested retail price of $4.29, while supplies last.

Fans will be excited to find back on store shelves a variety of Chobani pumpkin spice flavored Greek Yogurts and coffee creamer options returning for the fall season, including:

Chobani Oatmilk is available year-round in four classic flavors including Original, Vanilla, Original Extra Creamy, and Zero Sugar* Original at a suggested retail price of $4.99 per 52-ounce carton. For more information about all Chobani products, please visit http://www.chobani.com.

