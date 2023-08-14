The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes NRG Oncology

NRG Oncology joins Caris' extensive network of leading cancer institutions and research consortia committed to improving patient outcomes through innovations in precision medicine

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading next-generation TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition, announced today that NRG Oncology (NRG), a National Cancer Institute (NCI) National Clinical Trials Network (NCTN) cooperative group, has joined the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA).

The POA is a growing network of leading cancer centers and research consortia across the globe that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research, with its members working together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients. POA members are uniquely positioned to leverage Caris' highly sophisticated AI bioinformatics and machine learning capabilities across the company's massive clinico-genomic database to enable innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

NRG Oncology is a non-profit National Cancer Institute (NCI) National Clinical Trials Network (NCTN) cooperative group founded in 2012 as a collaboration of research legacy groups including the National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project (NSABP), the Radiation Therapy Oncology Group (RTOG), and the Gynecologic Oncology Group (GOG). The organization designs and conducts practice-changing, multi-institutional clinical and translational research, with an emphasis on gender-specific malignancies, in an effort to improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The research led by NRG helps to disseminate study results that directly impact and inform clinical decision making and healthcare policy.

"NRG Oncology is proud to pursue a collaboration with the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. We are confident that this partnership will enhance our common goals of advancing the use of molecular profiling in the evolution of practice changing clinical trials," stated Norman Wolmark, M.D., NRG Oncology Group Chair.

"We are excited to welcome NRG into the Caris POA, as our research goals are aligned to leverage cutting-edge clinical trials and available biorepository specimens to improve the outcomes of all patients inflicted with cancer," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the POA. "We are off to an amazing start as we work together on digitized pathology capabilities to identify molecular and cellular features associated with recurrence in breast cancer."

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes 88 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through Caris molecular profiling, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker-directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, POA member institutions have access to the most comprehensive clinico-genomic database in the industry, which includes matched molecular and clinical outcomes data from hundreds of thousands of cancer patients, covering over 1 million data points per patient.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading next-generation TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides an unmatched platform to deliver the next-generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

About NRG Oncology

NRG Oncology conducts practice-changing, multi-institutional clinical and translational research to improve the lives of patients with cancer. Founded in 2012, NRG Oncology is a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit corporation that integrates the research of the legacy National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project (NSABP), Radiation Therapy Oncology Group (RTOG), and Gynecologic Oncology Group (GOG) programs. The research network seeks to carry out clinical trials with emphases on gender-specific malignancies, including gynecologic, breast, and prostate cancers, and on localized or locally advanced cancers of all types. NRG Oncology's extensive research organization comprises multidisciplinary investigators, including medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, surgeons, physicists, pathologists, and statisticians, and encompasses more than 1,300 research sites located world-wide with predominance in the United States and Canada. NRG Oncology is supported primarily through grants from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and is one of five research groups in the NCI's National Clinical Trials Network. www.nrgoncology.org

