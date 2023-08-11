Dr. Garrett Wegerif Joins PURE Plastic Surgery to Support Practice Expansion and Meet Growing Patient Needs

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PURE Plastic Surgery today announced that Dr. Garrett Wegerif, MD, joins Dr. S. Alexander Earle, MD, FACS and Dr. Natalia Vidal, MD, FACS as the third plastic surgeon on the team. His hiring furthers the company's expansion centered on meeting growing patient needs. PURE is a luxury plastic surgery practice in Miami.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Wegerif to our practice," says Dr. S. Alexander Earle, owner of PURE Plastic Surgery in Miami. "He brings talent, skill, fresh ideas, and he shares our values of timeless artistry, patient safety and industry education."

Dr. Garrett Wegerif is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery and board-eligible by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and performs cosmetic surgery of the breasts and body for both men and women. He has extensive and prestigious training in general, plastic and reconstructive surgeries and will perform ultrasound-guided Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs).

"Our practice is growing and Dr. Wegerif will allow us to continue delivering a safe, luxury patient experience through our expansion," says Dr. Natalia Vidal.

Dr. Wegerif has a bachelor's degree with honors in science and biology from the University of South Florida and a Doctor of Medicine with honors from Ross University School of Medicine. Dr. Wegerif completed his general surgery residency at the Cleveland Clinic Florida where he served as chief resident. He then completed a residency in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the University of New Mexico and earned chief resident position his final year. His extensive knowledge is featured in multiple authored and co- peer-reviewed medical journal articles and book chapters.

