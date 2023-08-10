Unleashed Brands Secures Strategic Lending Relationships Set to Deploy $100M in Capital for New Franchise Locations

Youth Enrichment Platform Company Partners with National Commercial Banks to Help Expedite SBA-Backed Funding for New Franchisees

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth enrichment platform Unleashed Brands has coordinated several strategic funding relationships totaling more than $100M with national commercial banks that are creating SBA lending programs specifically for new Unleashed Brands' franchisees throughout the country. Unleashed Brands includes Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Snapology, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and XP League, some of the world's most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow.

Unleashed Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Unleashed Brands) (PRNewswire)

Through these strategic lending relationships, franchisees will have access to capital for new location development that will cover up to 90 percent of project costs, a simplified qualification process, a dedicated lending team and packaging tools to simplify the process.

Primary brands being targeted under the new program are brick-and-mortar concepts Urban Air Adventure Park and The Little Gym, where the lenders are committing a large portion of their available SBA funds to Unleashed Brands' concepts.

"Having dedicated lenders looking to deploy capital for our future franchisees is incredibly exciting and speaks volumes to the financial stability of our brands," said Eric Schechterman, Vice President of Franchise Finance for Unleashed Brands. "Because of our franchisee's track record of success and loan performance, we have been able to partner with banks that want to lend to our owners and help grow our brands."

Unleashed Brands has 1,500 franchises operating or in development serving over 25 million children. In 2023, the brand plans to open more than 170 locations across the country and award 230 new franchise agreements. The company is backed by a management team with more than 150 years of combined consumer industry experience and continues to grow its industry-leading platform to better serve and support families as moms and dads seek to "Build Great Kids" through a seamless enrichment journey.

To learn more about franchising with Unleashed Brands, please visit unleashedbrands.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.unleashedbrands.com.

