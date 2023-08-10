JINHAN FAIR : The Must-Attend Home & Gifts Trade Show Will Be Held in China

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark the calendars for October 21 to 27. The eagerly awaited The 48th Jinhan Fair for Home & Gifts (JINHAN FAIR) will be held in Guangzhou, China. This is a trade show that professionals in the home and gift industry can't miss.

The 48th Jinhan Fair for Home & Gifts (PRNewswire)

Discover China's Leading Home and Gifts Showcase

With over two decades of successful experience, JINHAN FAIR once again brings together 900 renowned manufacturers from all over China. Get ready to explore a dazzling array of best-selling products and brand-new collections that set the trends for the future. From home decor to outdoor and gardening accessories, from kitchen & dining products to gifts, every category will leave people amazed.

Innovate Your Inventory with Over 300,000 New Products

Prepare to be astonished by an unparalleled selection of over 300,000 new products that redefine the home and gift market. The latest designs, styles, and concepts will captivate your customers and keep you at the forefront. Whether you're an importer, wholesaler, retail chain, or design professional, JINHAN FAIR is the platform to synchronize your inventory with industry trends.

Smooth Access to China

We provide invitation letters for you to help you obtain Chinese visa and even offer air ticket or hotel accommodation subsidies, ensuring your smooth access to China for seizing business opportunities.

Enjoy Comfort and Convenience services

At JINHAN FAIR, we aim to create an extraordinary experience for you. Buyer lounges and refreshment zones are designed to provide you with the most comfortable and relaxing environment. Additionally, our shuttle bus services and high-quality catering ensure that every moment meets your needs.

Secure Your Free Badge Now! Are you ready to embark on this extraordinary journey of exploration and innovation? Get your free badge today and prepare to witness the grandeur of the 48th JINHAN FAIR. Simply visit (https://www.jinhanfair.com/links?id=124) to get started. For any inquiries or assistance, feel free to contact Ella Chung at ella@jinhanfair.com.

Join us from October 21 to 27 in Guangzhou and experience the charm of China's most significant home and gift procurement event. Be a part of shaping the industry's future. We'll see you there!

