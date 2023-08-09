McDonald's Presents... the As Featured In Meal

The Golden Arches will drop its biggest global meal yet with menu items famously featured in movies, television shows and songs – plus one-of-a-kind experiences for fans throughout the month

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From classic films and binge-worthy comedies to hit songs and anime series, McDonald's has been famously featured in entertainment for decades. Now, we're giving fans a front-row seat to a new experience, headlined by some of their most beloved menu items. Introducing the As Featured In Meal, a collection of fan-favorite menu items that have made iconic appearances throughout film, television and music. Starting Aug. 14, the meal will be available in more than 100 countries across the globe and will co-star exclusive experiences for our fans, custom merch and never-before-seen content.

For a limited time, fans can relive the magic of their favorite characters and artists with one of three main menu items and sides – all famously featured. (PRNewswire)

For a limited time, fans can relive the magic of their favorite characters and artists with one of three main menu items and sides – all famously featured. The meal will include a choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets®, Quarter Pounder® with Cheese or Big Mac® Sandwich along with Medium World Famous Fries®, a Medium soft drink and the newly-branded Sweet 'N Sour Sauce – inspired by McDonald's next 'as featured in' moment with Marvel Studios' "Loki" Season 2, streaming October 6 on Disney+.

"It's not only our real-life fans who have a go-to order... for decades our favorite movie and TV characters have, too," said Morgan Flatley, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of New Business Ventures at McDonald's. "The As Featured In Meal is our biggest Famous Order yet, celebrating the most memorable McDonald's references across the world of entertainment."

An Iconic Fit to Match

Of course, we want fans to feel just as fresh and famous as their McDonald's meal. That's why we're partnering with PALACE – a London-based skate and streetwear brand that has featured McDonald's in its celebrated skate videos – to create the PALACE McDONALD'S merch line. Starting on Aug. 14, fans who buy the As Featured In Meal can scan the code on the packaging to purchase pieces from the collab. And on Aug. 18, PALACE will be taking over the very-first McDonald's restaurant in the U.S., located in Downey, CA (10207 Lakewood Blvd, CA), with a pop-up fashion experience where fans can buy the merch.

Introducing Our Next 'As Featured In' Moment

With McDonald's having a special role in Marvel Studios' upcoming "Loki" Season 2, we're giving everyone a sneak peek via a themed AR experience on Snapchat. When fans scan the newly branded Sweet N' Sour Sauce lid on Snapchat, they will unlock exclusive content developed by Marvel Studios, with new content available weekly throughout the promotion.

Further immersing our fans into the multiverse of Marvel Studios' "Loki" Season 2, we're transporting a Brooklyn McDonald's (6620 Bay Parkway, Brooklyn, NY) back to 1982 with McDonald's memorabilia from the era – bringing fans back in time to a setting inspired by the upcoming series on Disney+. The experience comes to this timeline starting Aug. 30, for three days only.

So, whether you...

… enjoyed watching George Costanza's date proclaim, "I haven't had a Big Mac in a long time," on "Seinfeld" from Warner Bros. Discovery;

… are "exceedingly fond of McNuggets of chicken" like in the film "I'm Not Rappaport" from Universal Pictures;

… or you "take pleasure in the details" in life such as a Quarter Pounder with Cheese like Troy Dyer in "Reality Bites," from Universal Pictures;

… you can get a front-row seat to the As Featured In Meal this summer. Get it on the McDonald's App, in-restaurant and via the Drive Thru at participating restaurants around the globe, while supplies last.

