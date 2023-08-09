Cano Health Reschedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. ("Cano Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: CANO), announced today that it has rescheduled its second quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call to tomorrow afternoon. A press release with the business and financial results will be issued on Thursday, August 10, 2023 after the market closes, and the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 PM Eastern Time the same day to review its business and financial results. The earnings release and call were previously scheduled for today after the market close.

To access the live call and webcast, please dial (888) 660-6359 for U.S. participants, or (929) 203-0867 for international participants, referencing the Cano Health Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Conference ID 8371699. The call will also be webcast live in the "Events & Presentations" section of Cano Health's investor relations website ( investors.canohealth.com ). A replay will be available in the same section of the Cano Health website for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

About Cano Health

Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) is a high-touch, technology-powered healthcare company delivering personalized, value-based primary care to approximately 390,000 members. With its headquarters in Miami, Florida, Cano Health is transforming healthcare by delivering primary care that measurably improves the health, wellness, and quality of life of its patients and the communities it serves. Founded in 2009, Cano Health has more than 4,000 employees, and operates primary care medical centers and supports affiliated providers. For more information, visit canohealth.com or investors.canohealth.com .

