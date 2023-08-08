With research-backed ingredients, this new sheer-tinted mineral sunscreen serum with SPF 50 does it all - hydrating, protecting and enhancing your natural glow



SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency , the personalized anti-aging skincare company from the founders of Curology , is expanding its portfolio of products with the introduction of the brand's first ever sunscreen: SilkScreen. Designed by Agency's in-house dermatologists with clinically-proven ingredients, the new innovation is the brand's first addition to its efficacious product lineup in two years.

Introducing SilkScreen SPF 50 Sunscreen, the Latest Innovation from Future-Defining, Personalized Anti-Aging Skincare Brand Agency (PRNewswire)

Unlike other sunscreens, the new hydrating, weightless sunscreen seamlessly melts into skin and offers an array of skin-perfecting and protecting benefits, including:

SPF 50 UVA and UVB protection with mineral UV filters like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide

Plumps skin with moisture to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, courtesy of antioxidant-rich ingredients, including hyaluronic acid

Evens skin tone, blurs pores and the look of fine lines, while helping prevent visible signs of aging and enhancing your natural, dewy glow

Protects against blue light and environmental stressors like pollution

Layers under makeup as the perfect priming base

Offers two tints (light-medium and medium-deep) that provide a light, sheer base to offset mineral sunscreen whitecast, blur imperfections, and even out redness. Note that these tints are not intended as full-coverage makeup

"Not only do skincare concerns change as we age, but they vary by person, which means consumers need products that evolve with their skin's unique needs," said Dr. Whitney Tolpinrud, Medical Director at Agency. "To complement our personalized Agency formulas, we created SilkScreen to actively protect aging skin against sun damage while working hard to keep up with your daily demands."

SilkScreen Sheer Tint Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50 joins Agency's existing portfolio of personalized prescription and non-prescription products, including: Future Formula , an award-winning anti-aging treatment cream with prescription strength active ingredients; Dark Spot Formula , a custom dark spot corrector that specifically targets hyperpigmentation; and the Cloud Care Duo , the brand's non-RX Cream Oil Cleanser and Weightless Whipped Moisturizer.

To try SilkScreen, new subscribers can visit withAgency.com and complete a questionnaire, upload photos, and share their unique skin concerns, goals, and medical history. From there, one of Agency's in-house licensed dermatology providers will review the information and may prescribe Future Formula and/or the Dark Spot Formula alongside SilkScreen or the Cloud Care Duo. Existing subscribers can visit withAgency.com and add SilkScreen to their existing order at $18 per month.

More About Agency

Brought to you by the founders of Curology, Agency is a future-defining, personalized skincare brand that pairs you with a licensed dermatology provider. Our custom prescription formulas are catered towards caring for your skin as you look to the future, to address aging skin needs such as fine lines, wrinkles, and texture. Agency is guided by the belief that high quality, personal, and effective anti-aging skincare should be accessible to all. Learn more at www.withAgency.com and on major social media channels @AgencySkincare.

Media Contact

Bridget Johnson for Agency

952-905-0309

bjohnson@webershandwick.com

For more information about Agency, visit www.withagency.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Agency by Curology