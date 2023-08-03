Samsung and uBreakiFix by Asurion Team Up to Bring Enhanced Device Care to Even More People Nationwide

50 uBreakiFix Stores to be Designated Flagship Samsung Repair Locations by end of 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- uBreakiFix® by Asurion 1, an authorized repair provider for Samsung® smartphones since 2018, and Samsung are expanding their efforts together to make quality and convenient in-person device care accessible to more people in the U.S. The expansion includes appointing 50 existing stores as flagship Samsung repair locations by end of 2023. These flagship locations will have access to specialized equipment, parts inventory and Samsung training, enabling them to quickly get customers' devices back up and running, often in the same day.

uBreakiFix San Bernandino (PRNewsfoto/uBreakiFix) (PRNewswire)

The ability to get same-day repair service has a direct impact on customer satisfaction, and access to quality technical support is a key factor in the purchase decision of a new smartphone. Typically uBreakiFix by Asurion completes 94% of walk-in repairs on Samsung flagship devices in the same day2. This deeper collaboration will enable uBreakiFix by Asurion and Samsung to serve more Galaxy customers in more communities nationwide. Samsung and uBreakiFix by Asurion soft launched the first five flagship locations this summer, during peak phone repair season, in Dallas , Houston , San Antonio , Orlando and Los Angeles . Flagship stores are selected by both Samsung and uBreakiFix by Asurion based on stores' Samsung repair metrics – including volume of Samsung device repairs, turnaround time and customer satisfaction – as well as location within a major metropolitan area for maximum reach.

Flagship stores will be outfitted with additional Samsung repair equipment, including specialized repair jigs, and increased inventory stock by model and color. Stores will be able to deliver best-in-class service on Samsung devices, handle more repair volume and even offer repair types not yet available in other uBreakiFix by Asurion stores. Flagship stores will kickstart any pilot initiatives before they expand nationwide and even help Samsung test its training on new repair types prior to rolling out to all Samsung authorized repair providers.

"We have had the privilege of working with Samsung for several years, and it has always been a highly collaborative, customer-first partnership," said Terry Madonia, Vice President of Partnership Management & Merchandising at uBreakiFix by Asurion. "We are continually pushing to improve and elevate the repair experience, and we're excited to see how these flagship locations deliver more value for Samsung customers by enabling even better, faster repairs."

For even more convenience, Samsung and uBreakiFix by Asurion will meet customers where they are via 400+ "We Come to You" vans nationwide. A professional repair tech will meet customers at home, at the office, at a coffee shop or wherever is most convenient and complete the mobile repair on site. The service is now even easier to book both on uBreakiFix.com and Samsung.com in four simple steps.

"Our commitment at Samsung Care is to provide people with convenient, quality device care on their terms," said Mark Williams, Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America. "When your device isn't working, you want it fixed right and fixed fast. Partnering with uBreakiFix by Asurion to open these flagship locations means we can provide enhanced care for more Galaxy customers at an in-store level. Coupled with We Come to You service, we're able to better serve our customers' needs in even more communities where they live and work."

uBreakiFix by Asurion's flagship Samsung repair locations will continue to offer repairs on nearly anything with a power button, regardless of make or model. All flagship locations will feature increased Samsung branding throughout the store, including a recycling drop box for small electronics like laptops, printers and monitors. Now it's even easier for customers to take advantage of Samsung and uBreakiFix by Asurion's free e-waste recycling. So far in 2023 alone, 49,000 pounds of e-waste has been collected in-store.

uBreakiFix by Asurion has been an authorized repair provider for Galaxy® smartphones since 2018. Last year, they expanded the program to include the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch5 series as well as all Galaxy Buds models. Samsung customers can also get service for their Samsung PCs, Chromebooks and foldable screen protectors. At uBreakiFix by Asurion, all Galaxy repairs are performed by certified experts using genuine Samsung parts, tools and testing to ensure everything works properly after the device has been repaired.

Samsung provides #1 Service Center Network Coverage in the U.S. for mobile devices3. Through Samsung's robust care network, customers have access to nearly 10,000 Samsung Mobile certified technicians in the U.S., with convenient walk-in, mail-in and We Come to You repair options.

For more information and to view a service menu, visit www.ubreakifix.com or www.samsung.com/us/support/service/locations.

About uBreakiFix by Asurion

uBreakiFix by Asurion stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and nearly everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as a walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion® family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

1After more than a year of market testing, all repair stores will be branded as uBreakiFix® by Asurion. Any stores branded uBreakiFix® or Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™ will be updated to uBreakiFix by Asurion.

2Galaxy S21, Z Fold3, Z Flip3 and newer. Appointment required. Subject to change based on parts in stock.

3Among leading smart phone manufacturers (in-warranty authorized locations only); based on population within 30 min. drive of walk-in service center or home van service center ($30 home van service fee).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE uBreakiFix by Asurion