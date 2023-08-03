MADISON STREET CAPITAL WINS M&A DEAL OF THE YEAR ($10M - $25M) AT THE 14TH ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL M&A AWARDS

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Street Capital, an international investment banking firm, has been named the winner of the M&A Deal of the Year ($10MM-$25MM) category. The awards will be presented at a Black-Tie Gala on Wednesday, September 19-20, 2023, in New York City.

International M&A Excellence is exemplified by exceptional industry players. Out of a pool of over 250 contenders, Madison Street Capital stands out as the esteemed recipient of the highest honor, commended for their steadfast dedication to excellence in the 2023 International M&A landscape. "We proudly applaud Madison Street Capital for their outstanding accomplishments, surpassing their peers and establishing a new benchmark for success in this global arena," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder & CEO, The M&A Advisor.

"We are delighted to be recognized amongst our peers as a winner of the 14th Annual International M&A Awards," said Founder and CEO Charles Botchway. "Since launching Madison Street Capital nearly two decades ago, we have consistently provided exceptional transaction expertise to both publicly and privately held businesses worldwide. This award is a testament to our unwavering focus and dedication that we have consistently provided to our valued clients."

The Awards Gala is a feature of the 2023 Leadership in Dealmaking Summit on September 19-20, 2023 and will feature over 350 of the industry's leading professionals participating in exclusive interactive forums, sessions, roundtable discussions, one-on-one meetings, and a solutions provider showcase led by a faculty of international M&A and cross-border industry stalwarts and business media experts.

MADISON STREET CAPITAL

Madison Street Capital is an international investment banking firm committed to integrity, excellence, leadership and service in delivering corporate financial advisory services, merger and acquisition expertise, financial opinions, and valuation services to publicly and privately held businesses. These services position our clients to succeed in the global marketplace. In undertaking each new project, the client's goals and objectives become ours, ranging from financial advisory and successful capital raises to M&A transactions to transfers of ownership. Madison Street Capital views emerging markets as the core component driving the global growth of our clients and will continue to focus significant assets on these markets. Our firm has earned the trust of clients around the world through our unwavering dedication to the highest levels of professional standards. For additional information, please visit www.madisonstreetcapital.com.

THE M&A ADVISOR

Now in its 25th year, The M&A Advisor was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry's leading media outlet in 1998. Today, the firm is recognized as the world's premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisition, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, delivering a range of integrated services. www.maadvisor.com.

Madison Street Capital

