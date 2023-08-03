LANDSEA HOMES EXPANDS TEXAS PORTFOLIO BY ACQUIRING 84 HOMESITES IN LARIAT MASTER-PLANNED COMMUNITY

New community in Liberty Hill will consist of 84 single-family homes

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today the purchase of 84 finished lots in the Lariat master-planned community in Liberty Hill, Texas.

"It's an exciting time for the company and Texas division as we expand both our presence and our portfolio with the acquisition of these new homesites in the greater Austin metro area," said Vince Ruffino, Texas Division President, Landsea Homes. "We look forward to providing our exceptional, high-quality, High-Performance homes at Lariat in the very near future. Today's announcement further demonstrates our commitment to this region as we remain bullish about the Texas housing market. Our strategic focus continues to be about bringing our best-in-class homes to the state's most desirable cities."

Landsea Homes' new neighborhood in Lariat will consist of 84 single-family homes with five different floor plans including options for single and two-story homes and ranging from 1,500 to 2,200 square feet. Pricing will be announced at a later date. The community boasts beautiful topography and rolling hills that give it a unique Hill Country feel. The development is under way and model home construction is expected to begin in July.

Community amenities at Lariat will include a pool, splash pad, event lawn and community pavilion. Additionally, homeowners will enjoy pocket parks, a playground, 7-mile trail system throughout the community and a stocked fishing pond. Space is also reserved for a future on-site elementary school.

All homes at Lariat by Landsea Homes will be equipped with the company's renowned High Performance Home features, including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeKit™ environment. The smart home automation features include an Apple® HomePod mini™, wireless network Internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and high-touch customer service with an individualized training session. Select homes in Lariat will feature LiveFlex® space, gourmet kitchens and pocket offices among other high-quality features.

Landsea Homes recently closed on 38 homesites in the Avery Centre master-planned community in Round Rock, Texas. Avery Centre will consist of attached townhomes with options for three to four bedrooms ranging from 1,600 to 1,900 square feet. Pricing will be announced at a later date.

The company is also currently developing 880 single-family homes at Freedom at Anthem in Kyle, Texas. At full buildout, Anthem will include approximately 1,500 single-family homes, an elementary school, The Central Park amenity center with a lap pool, playground area, pickleball and basketball courts, soccer field, open-air pavilion, community garden and more. The neighborhoods connect with an extensive system of bike lines and sidewalks, and more than 30% of the property is bordered by permanently protected open space. Pricing will be announced at a later date.

In March, Landsea Homes announced it will be moving its corporate headquarters from Newport Beach, California to Dallas, Texas.

The greater Austin market is one of the fastest growing new home markets in the country. Austin metro now ranks 29th among the nation's largest metros according to the most recent U.S. Census data released in 2021. Major companies like Tesla are moving their corporate and regional headquarters to Central Texas, joining Apple, Charles Schwab, Dell, eBay, General Motors, Home Depot, IBM, Kendra Scott, Oracle, VISA, Whole Foods and Yeti. Strong employment opportunities combined with the region's lower taxes, fewer business regulations that are attracting companies looking to relocate and a relative lower cost of living makes the region a magnet for new homebuyers.

