Get Ready to Be Spellbound! SHEGLAM Unveils the Magical Harry Potter™ Color Collection For All Witches Wizards and Muggles

Get Ready to Be Spellbound! SHEGLAM Unveils the Magical Harry Potter™ Color Collection For All Witches Wizards and Muggles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEGLAM, the leading cosmetics brand renowned for its innovative and trendsetting creations, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products for a truly magical collection inspired by the fan favorite Harry Potter films.

SHEGLAM, a leading innovative cosmetic brand, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products for a truly magical collection inspired by the fan favorite Harry Potter films. Prepare to be spellbound as you celebrate the Wizarding World™ with the all-new Harry Potter™ Color Collection. This captivating line of products by SHEGLAM features eye shadow palettes, high-shine lip glosses, a lip mask and a Glitter Lipstick. (PRNewswire)

SHEGLAM Unveils the Magical Harry Potter™ Color Collection

Prepare to be spellbound as you celebrate the Wizarding World™ with the all-new Harry Potter™ Color Collection. This captivating line of products will seamlessly blend into your everyday makeup routine, adding a touch of magic and whimsy to your look.

The Harry Potter™ Color Collection features four unique eyeshadow quads inspired by the four houses of Hogwarts™. Whether you're an ambitious Slytherin™, a daring Gryffindor™, a wise Ravenclaw™, or a loyal Hufflepuff™, these creamy pigmented mattes and dazzling foiled sparkly shades will bring out the essence of your chosen House, allowing you to showcase your magical prowess with every blink of the eye.

The collection also includes a set of four high-shine lip glosses, each inspired by some of the most beloved magical brews. Dive into the world of potions with the Polyjuice Potion™ gloss, enriched with millet seed extract for a moisturizing effect. Experience the intoxicating aroma of the Amortentia™gloss, featuring physalis fruit extract for an incredibly nourishing finish. Indulge in the mesmerizing allure of the Felix Felicis™gloss, infused with thyme extract to nourish your lips. And for those seeking a touch of mystery, the Draught of Living Death™ gloss, with its lavender extract, will leave a charming impression.

To complete your enchanting transformation, SHEGLAM introduces the Magic Cauldron Lip Mask. With its delicate lavender color and gloss-like sheen, this ultra-hydrating lip mask will nourish and moisturize your lips with continued use. You'll feel like a witch or wizard, ready to mesmerize with a smile.

And let's not forget the pièce de résistance—the Gifted Herbologist Glitter Lipstick. With an ultra-hydrating formula, these captivating lipsticks offer an easy-to-use bullet applicator, ensuring effortless application for a stunning and dazzling look. Perfect your pout with a glassy black finish and delicate micro glitter flecks, inspired by Herbology class.

"Harry Potter™-obsessed makeup fans rejoice!" says the spokesperson of SHEGLAM. "With our Harry Potter™ Color Collection, we aim for all beauty enthusiasts to celebrate and be enchanted by the Wizarding World™, where they can embrace their favorite Hogwarts Houses and iconic potions. Let your inner wizard or witch shine through with these captivating products."

To celebrate the launch of this extraordinary collection, SHEGLAM is offering the Harry Potter™ | SHEGLAM Full Collection Set at a special price of $49.99, allowing makeup fans to experience the complete magic at an exceptional value. Additionally, the Hogwarts Houses Palette Set, priced at $19.99, will enable you to showcase your House pride with complementary eyeshadow quads, representing the unique characteristics of each Hogwarts house. Other collection items range from $3.99 to $15.99.

All are part of the exciting HARRY POTTER x SHEGLAM Full Collection Set. When you purchase this set, you'll also receive a wand shaped eyeshadow brush as a gift. To create your magical looks, go to sheglam.com and get these enchanting new products before they all disappear.

About SHEGLAM

Founded in 2019, the beauty brand and global retailer SHEGLAM offers a luxury beauty experience consisting of high-quality makeup at an accessible price point. It boasts diverse products in various colors and shades priced to deliver high-quality beauty for consumers everywhere. With a core belief that each of us deserves to look and feel our best, its products resonate with customers across demographics. The brand also actively engages its audience with a massive social media community comprising millions worldwide. Maintaining a commitment to never test on animals, SHEGLAM notably received a Leaping Bunny Approval from Cruelty-Free International in 2022. Beauty belongs to everyone, thanks to SHEGLAM.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Wizarding World:

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognized as one of the world's best-loved brands.

Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes three epic Fantastic Beasts films, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands), insightful exhibitions, as well as a forthcoming Harry Potter TV series.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery owned Wizarding World tours and retail also includes the flagship Harry Potter New York, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops.

The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s23)

SHEGLAM Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SHEGLAM