Guidehouse Insights Names GE Vernova, Schneider Electric, and IBM Leading Vendors of Asset Performance Management Solutions for Utilities

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the market of grid asset performance management (APM) solutions from nine leading companies.

The competitive landscape for asset performance APM systems is unique given the extensive requirements and growing list of modules captured under the APM umbrella. According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, GE Vernova, Schneider Electric, and IBM are the leading asset performance management systems vendors. These companies stand out from the competition because of their advanced technology and holistic portfolios, innovative business models, flexible system architectures, and significant installed base.

"The role of asset management in utility operations is becoming ever more critical. From the proliferation of digital sensors throughout transmission & distribution networks to the ongoing regulatory challenges stemming from grid reliability, the value of asset management, and more specifically, asset performance management, has never been higher," says Francesco Radicati, senior analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Historically, utilities have approached asset management from a simpler perspective, such as tracking asset maintenance schedules via spreadsheets, but APM lets them centralize asset information to enable useful analysis of asset health, maintenance schedules, and asset investment planning."

While product and strategy roadmaps naturally vary by vendor, common macrotrends include architectural transformations (i.e., scalable, open, interoperable), revamped pricing and deployment models, streamlined upgrade frameworks, coordinated transmission and distribution operations, mobile extensions, and cloud enablement, among many others, according to the report.

All of the vendors in the Leaderboard ranked as Leaders or Contenders, indicating a competitive landscape and a need for them to differentiate from one another.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Asset Performance Management, examines the grid APM solutions from nine leading companies and measures them against one another, to determine which are providing the most useful APM solutions to utility customers. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

