Empowering Regenerative Medicine: 3A-GTP Technology Ushers in a New Epoch

Pioneering Green Energy Solutions: DrSignal Biotech and J&V Energy's Promising Alliance

TAIPEI, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2022 Healthcare Expo Taiwan, Dr.Signal Biotech showcased the remarkable 3A-GTP technology, succeeding a significant breakthrough. This technology accelerates the popularization of stem cell therapy, enabling large-scale production of stem cells, and providing the unique capability of quantifying and standardizing cell processing for cell therapy CDMO service in Taiwan, paving the way for a new era in regenerative medicine. At the 2023 BioAsia Expo, Dr.Signal Biotech collaborated with J&V Energy to unveil their exclusive positive to negative carbon emission conversion technology, offering a revolutionary solution for global governments and businesses to overcome carbon anxiety. With the theme "Green Power • Golden Bio," it heralds the arrival of Taiwan's golden age in the biotech industry, leading the way for the blossoming of both the biotech and green energy sectors.

Innovative 3A-GTP Technology Spearheads Taiwan's Biotech Industry, CDMO Market Holds Bright Future

According to Frost & Sullivan's market research, the global CDMO market rapidly rose from $35.3 billion in 2016 to $55.5 billion in 2020, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%, far surpassing the pharmaceutical market's 3% during the same period. Looking ahead, it is estimated that the market size will reach $106.6 billion by 2025.

Taiwan's biotech industry has achieved remarkable results through long-term efforts. As reported recently, the revenue of Taiwan's biotech industry has been steadily climbing from NT$421.5 billion in 2015 to NT$591.3 billion in 2020. Even more promising is that it surpassed the trillion-dollar market cap in 2015 and again in 2020, indicating the potential for the biotech industry to become a two-trillion-dollar sector. The key to achieving this goal lies in the leading role of CDMO. Moreover, this immense opportunity signals that the entire CDMO business model will become a future trend, bringing unprecedented development prospects for Taiwan's biotech industry.

Dr.Signal Biotech is firmly advancing intelligent automation in cell processing, utilizing a unique combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and Automation (Auto), while incorporating Good Tissue Practice (GTP) guidelines to accomplish the goal of digital cell processing. Chairman of Dr.Signal Biotech, Hsin-Wu Mi, pointed out that the groundbreaking 3A-GTP technology led by the company has outperformed traditional GTP laboratories with astonishing efficiency. Data shows that 3A-GTP technology boasts a 10-fold increase in cell production per person, 6-fold higher average productivity per unit area, and a cell processing cost per 0.1billion cells only 1/10 of that in manual cell culture.

Simultaneously, tens of thousands of digital parameters related to cell processing are collected daily, providing a basis for deep learning in the AI intelligence system. With seamless integration of software and hardware in the future, the comprehensive efficiency of 3A-GTP technology is projected to reach hundreds of times that of old-style GTP laboratories, establishing Dr.Signal Biotech's competitive edge in the cell therapy CDMO service.

Leading the Way to a Greener Future: Dr.Signal Biotech's Positive to Negative Carbon Emission Conversion Solution

Global climate change threat spurs 130+ nations to aim for 'Net Zero Emissions by 2050.' Dr.Signal Biotech takes lead in carbon footprint audit for cell processing, identifying consumables as major carbon emitters causing significant CO2 output. Leveraging 3A-GTP technology in cell production yields 849 kg CO2e passive carbon reduction monthly, highlighting CO2 demand in cell processing to be tens or even hundreds of times higher, resulting in an active carbon reduction of approximately 800 kg CO2e monthly equivalent to planting around 1,000 mature tree's annual CO2 consumption in Taiwan. Pioneering green CO2 purification from combustion waste gas for cell processing and potential use in various industries, including carbonated beverages, emerges as a future trend. Dr.Signal Biotech's Founder and Chairman, Hsin-Wu Mi, Advocates for green CO2 sourcing to address global carbon anxiety and catalyze sustainable development worldwide.

Biotech and Energy Converge to Shape the Future: Dr.Signal Biotech Partners with J&V Energy to Achieve Carbon Neutrality

Dr.Signal Biotech's Founder and Chairman, Hsin-Wu Mi, reiterates that the use of CO2 in cell processing is a widely known fact, but conventional CO2 supplied to biotech industry is synthetically produced and does not truly reduce carbon emissions. In pursuit of innovation, Dr.Signal Biotech proposes an alternative approach by exploring the use of green CO2 derived from the exhaust of biomass power plants for cell processing. In response to this collaboration, J&V Energy's vice president, Kai Tan, actively plans for the first biomass power plant in the world to realize net-zero carbon emissions, fronting a new era of green energy and fostering mutual development for both industries.

