MICHIGAN AUTO LAW ATTORNEY STEVEN GURSTEN RECEIVES HALL OF FAME AWARD

American Association for Justice Bestows Honor for Commitment to Justice In Truck Accident Litigation

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan Auto Law attorney Steven M. Gursten received the prestigious Hall of Fame Award from the American Association for Justice Trucking Litigation Group at its Annual Convention in Philadelphia, PA, on July 17, 2023.

Michigan Auto Law attorney Steven M. Gursten, recipient of the Hall of Fame Award from the American Association for Justice Trucking Litigation Group. (PRNewswire)

Gursten is only the third lawyer in the history of the Trucking Litigation Group to be awarded this honor.

The AAJ's Hall of Fame Award is bestowed upon only elite truck accident attorneys of integrity and character whose litigation and advocacy in the courtroom has significantly advanced the rights of the wrongfully injured and whose careers have "made a significant and positive impact on the civil justice system.

"I am honored to receive the Hall of Fame Award," said Gursten. "It's gratifying to be recognized by all of my peers - the very best truck accident lawyers in the country - for this Hall of Fame Award. It is a recognition that comes from thousands of hours of hard work helping people secure justice after having their lives shattered by negligent trucking companies. Our mission continues to make the trucking industry safer, promote safer roads, and save lives."

Gursten has an unmatched record of success recovering the highest recorded jury verdicts and settlements in truck accident cases in Michigan, according to year-end compilations of settlements and trial verdicts by Michigan Lawyers Weekly. These include a $34.5 million settlement that was also the largest-reported tractor-trailer crash settlement in the U.S. that year and also was the largest truck settlement ever by any Michigan truck accident lawyer. Gursten has handled hundreds of truck accident injury cases.

Steve is Past-President of the American Association for Justice's Trucking Litigation Group. At legal seminars in over 26 states, Gursten has taught truck accident litigation to thousands of lawyers. Michigan Lawyers Weekly newspaper has honored him as a "Leader in the Law" for his work in making trucking companies more safe.

Michigan Auto Law is the state's largest law firm specializing exclusively in truck accident and car accident cases and auto No-Fault litigation. Representing clients throughout the state, the lawyers at Michigan Auto Law has consistently won the state's largest auto accident verdicts and settlements on behalf of its clients. Click here to learn more about Michigan Auto Law.

