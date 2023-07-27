Hello Alpha Launches Ahead with Alpha™, a Weight Management Program for Employers that Contains Costs for New GLP-1 Medications

Ahead with Alpha™ integrates whole-person primary care with obesity medicine for proven results

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Alpha , a virtual primary care platform built for accessible, personalized healthcare, announced today the launch of Ahead with Alpha™ for its employer clients. Ahead with Alpha™ is a weight management program that supports sustained weight loss through the lens of whole-person primary care. This comprehensive approach combines the proven cost-saving benefits of primary care with rapidly-evolving innovations and therapies in obesity medicine.

Trendy prescription GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic are highly effective at supporting weight loss—and costly. Payors are evaluating the ROI of these new drugs against their high prices. There are still unanswered questions about their real-world effectiveness: how long should a patient take them, adherence, and their long-term health outcomes. With research still underway, employers are seeking solutions that can demonstrate value and ROI with credible results, in a quickly-shifting landscape.

Ahead with Alpha™ offers employers an evidence-based weight management solution that addresses ROI through whole-person primary care. Patients with obesity are ideal candidates since they often manage multiple chronic illnesses; with Ahead with Alpha™, they gain access to dedicated, trained primary care providers to manage metabolic and non-metabolic conditions that are costly if treated separately. Ahead with Alpha™ treats and screens for these unique health needs by combining weight loss support alongside high-quality care for more than 100 other medical conditions.

"About 20% of patients we treat for weight management have PCOS, a common condition that affects hormonal and metabolic health," says Dr. Mary Jacobson, Chief Medical Officer at Hello Alpha. "We can and do prescribe GLP-1s when appropriate, but not all patients are candidates for those medications and other therapies may be the preferred approach. We treat the whole person. A trusting patient-provider relationship developed through whole-person care helps patients adhere to their weight care plans and reinforces that health is not just a number on a scale," Dr. Jacobson adds. "We treat mental health concerns like binge-eating disorder or anxiety, whether they're caused by the social stigma of obesity or contributed to a patient's weight gain. Our routine mental health screenings also help monitor patients for any potential adverse effects. This is particularly important given recent concerns from EU regulators about depression and suicidal ideation that may accompany GLP-1 medications."

In addition to comprehensive and preventive care, members in the Ahead with Alpha™ program receive proven weight loss support like medication management, nutrition counseling with a registered dietitian, and progress tracking. Ahead with Alpha™ includes migrating patients that have successfully lost weight into a lower cost maintenance program.

"We have successfully treated over 50,000 patients with excess weight and, on average, they've experienced a sustained 15% reduction in BMI after 10+ months in the program. Through that we've developed expertise in prior authorization, step therapy and formulary management," says Gloria Lau, Hello Alpha's co-founder and CEO. "Health can't be measured in just one metric, as many point solutions claim. These fragmented solutions that focus on only one aspect of health are creating point solution fatigue and skepticism. Employers are questioning if these siloed programs deliver real ROI," Lau says. "Obesity has a high propensity of comorbidities, and to truly contain cost, patients need to be treated holistically. Whole-person primary care is the answer."

For businesses and employers, Ahead with Alpha™ is a bridge between the high demand for GLP-1s and the need to contain costs. By implementing Ahead with Alpha™, employers can support their teams' whole health, including physical, mental, and social wellbeing.

ABOUT HELLO ALPHA

Hello Alpha is a virtual primary care platform that specializes in inclusive, expert care for all by bridging the gaps in women's health. Through technology and a specially-trained team of primary care providers (PCPs), Hello Alpha delivers whole-person care and expands healthcare accessibility. Hello Alpha's approach to weight management balances lifestyle changes with new medication to deliver strong, sustained clinical outcomes in a cost-effective manner. Every patient partners with a dedicated PCP who provides personalized, preventive care and evidence-based treatment at every visit. Our platform eliminates the most common barriers to healthcare with asynchronous telehealth visits that empower patients to get care at any time without appointments, travel, or waiting rooms. Founded in 2017, Hello Alpha provides patient care nationwide at a demonstrably lower cost. Hello Alpha serves patients directly and through their employers.

