Margaritaville Ranks #1 in Guest Satisfaction in the Coveted J.D. Power Study

ORLANDO, Fla., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts ranks first among Upper Upscale Hotel Brands*, according to the J.D. Power 2023 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index (NAGSI) Study, released today. The annual study analyzes over 33,754 guest responses to survey questions and benchmarks 102 hospitality companies across nine market segments to measure guest satisfaction, advocacy, and loyalty.

"It is an honor to have Margaritaville ranked #1 in guest satisfaction" said Dan Leonard, President of Hospitality at Margaritaville. "We are proud of the team members across our properties that work to make the traveler experience unique and memorable. They are true ambassadors of the Margaritaville state of mind and aim to create an environment for our guests that is synonymous with high-quality fun and escapism. This award is a reflection of those collective efforts."

With an array of offerings in its rapidly-expanding portfolio, Margaritaville reaches consumers across the U.S. and beyond who are looking to be transported to a vacation state of mind, regardless of their current latitude. The brand features over 40 lodging locations across boutique hotels, all-inclusive resorts, branded real estate, RV destinations, gaming properties and a cruise line. In addition to restaurants and consumer lifestyle products, the brand also recently introduced the License to Chill Podcast on SiriusXM, home to Radio Margaritaville, and the title sponsorship of Major League Pickleball, branding the league MLP by Margaritaville.

For more information on the J.D. Power 2023 North America Guest Satisfaction Study, visit here. To learn more about Margaritaville, visit www.margaritaville.com .

*Tied in 2023. For J.D. Power 2023 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

About Margaritaville

Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977, is a global lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

Margaritaville features over 40 lodging locations and over 20 additional projects in the pipeline positioned across a variety of full-service and boutique hotel and resort brands, branded real estate, premium RV destinations, and gaming properties, all complemented by an extensive suite of food and beverage concepts, including Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, and LandShark Bar & Grill. Hotel brands include Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts, Compass by Margaritaville, Margaritaville Beach House, Margaritaville St. Somewhere, and the all-inclusive product, Margaritaville Island Reserve. Further elevating experiences, Margaritaville's branded real estate includes Latitude Margaritaville, "55 and better" active adult brand; Margaritaville Cottages, Villas and Residences; One Particular Harbour Margaritaville; and Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham.

The newest brand additions to Margaritaville's properties includes the rapidly-growing Camp Margaritaville RV Resorts and Margaritaville at Sea, which debuted in 2022 with its first ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise. Additionally, consumers can escape every day through a collection of lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a SiriusXM radio station, and more.

More than 20 million travelers and consumers every year change their latitude and attitude with Margaritaville. For more information, visit www.margaritaville.com and follow Margaritaville on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

