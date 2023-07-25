Leandra Fishman Joins Apollo.io as Chief Revenue Officer, Fueling Revenue Growth and Product Innovation

Former Intercom and Twilio executive will lead Apollo.io's global growth strategy and drive revenue expansion initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo.io , the leading go-to-market sales platform, today announced the appointment of Leandra Fishman to its executive team as the company's first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). She brings extensive experience in scaling revenue organizations and will focus on enhancing the company's sales, customer success, and support teams. She joins a seasoned leadership team at Apollo.io, which recently hired Dzmitry Markovich as SVP of Engineering from Dapper Labs and Dropbox, and Shek Viswanathan as a Chief Product Officer from Qualtrics.

"Apollo.io eliminates costly redundancies in the sales tech stack to provide one unified solution for go-to-market teams to effectively target, engage, and convert buyers into long-lasting customers," said Founder and CEO, Tim Zheng at Apollo.io. "We are excited to welcome Leandra during a time when we are experiencing unprecedented growth. Her expertise will be instrumental in shaping Apollo.io's go-to-market strategy, driving revenue, and positioning the company for further expansion."

Leandra brings over 30 years of experience to Apollo.io leading large teams and driving growth across all customer segments and deal sizes. Most recently, she was the CRO at Intercom, which during her tenure ranked No. 35 on the 2022 Forbes Cloud 100 List with over $200 million in annual revenue. Previously, as the SVP of Sales and Success for SendGrid, she led the company through a successful IPO and helped double its market cap in its first year as a public company. After SendGrid's acquisition, she became VP of Commercial Sales at Twilio.

In the last year, Apollo.io has doubled annual revenue, quadrupled its active user base, and doubled its headcount — becoming one of the fastest-growing companies in SaaS. The company currently serves over 160,000 companies and millions of users globally including renowned companies like Stripe, Autodesk, Rippling, and Docusign. Apollo is the No. 1 ranked Sales Intelligence and Sales Engagement solution on G2, empowering sellers to find, prioritize, and convert prospects who are actively looking to buy.

"Apollo.io's platform is driving real value for global businesses, and I'm thrilled to join the team at such a pivotal moment in the company's expansion," said Leandra Fishman, Apollo.io CRO. "The opportunity to make the next generation of go-to-market sales accessible to all is truly compelling, and I look forward to contributing to Apollo.io's success."

About Apollo.io

Apollo.io is the leading B2B sales intelligence and engagement platform, trusted by over 160,000 companies and millions of users globally, from rapidly growing startups to some of the world's largest enterprises. Apollo.io provides sales teams with easy access to contact data for over 265 million contacts, along with tools to engage and convert these contacts in one unified platform. By helping sales professionals find the most accurate contact information and automating the outreach process, Apollo.io turns prospects into customers.

