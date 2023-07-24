EVE Energy SVP Alexander Holden Reveals Half-Year Business Processes for 2023

HUIZHOU, China, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander Holden, the Senior Vice President of the International OEM Department at EVE Energy (SHE: 300014), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer, revealed that the Company will place great importance on expanding its presence in global markets to better serve their international customers by planning green battery factories in Europe and Southeast Asia. According to EVTank's data, in 2021, global sales of new energy vehicles reached 6.7 million units, +102.4% year-on-year, with a penetration rate of 8.3%; in 2022, global sales of new energy vehicles reached 10.8 million units, +61.6% year-on-year, with a penetration rate of 13.0%.

Holden, who has been instrumental in driving the company's push for tech innovation, a client-centric approach, and all-important international expansion, confirmed that EVE Energy achieved significant milestones as part of its bid for global expansion during the first half of the year. EVE Energy is strategically positioned for success, with projections indicating that by 2030, global sales of new energy vehicles will reach 52.1 million units and the penetration rate will exceed 50% based on EVTank's data.

To fortify its position in the market, EVE Energy has actively strengthened its supply chain network. Through collaborations with industry leaders such as Capchem, Semcorp, Dynanonic, and Zhongke Electric, the company has established partnerships within the lithium-ion raw material sector. Additionally, EVE Energy has acquired equity stakes in Dahua Chemical, Jinkunlun Lithium Industry, and Xinghua Lithium Salt and established a joint venture company, Jinhai Lithium Industry. These strategic moves lay the foundation for the enrichment of lithium resources and lithium carbonate resources.

Furthermore, EVE Energy has successfully completed the construction of its international regional sales network, ensuring close proximity to customers and maintaining reliable and familiar communication channels. This comprehensive network guarantees a steadfast connection with existing customers while facilitating the acquisition of new clients and projects.

With nearly 20 years of experience at EVE Energy, Alexander Holden reflects on the remarkable growth the company has achieved. From its humble beginnings in a rented factory, EVE Energy has transformed into a high-volume manufacturing powerhouse, supplying top-tier EV brands like BMW with its signature cylindrical batteries. However, Holden emphasizes that EVE Energy's success lies not only in its manufacturing capabilities but also in its technological leadership. The company boasts thousands of patents, making it a true industry pioneer in battery technology for both present and future needs.

Alexander Holden also shared his heartfelt reflections on his time spent and the stories that have gone hand in hand with his own development. He expressed his appreciation for the courteous and respectful treatment he has received as a foreign visitor in China, and he praised the younger generation's eagerness to embrace novel ideas and speak English fluently. Holden believes that effective communication is at the heart of any successful business partnership, and he gives credit to EVE Energy's customer-focused approach for its growth and success in the industry. Their dedication to listening and understanding their clients' needs has been instrumental in driving their progress and achievements.

Holden shared that he was inspired by Dr. Liu Jincheng, the founder of EVE Energy, and his commitment to developing technology that improves society rather than just chasing profits. He became passionate about the lithium battery industry and contributed to its advancement. In his role as team leader, Holden pointed out some significant accomplishments, particularly in establishing partnerships with top industry players like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai Kia, and Jaguar Land Rover. He credits the emphasis on communication, transparency, and client needs at EVE Energy for these achievements. Through building robust relationships and attentive listening to customers, EVE Energy has established itself as a dependable supplier to renowned firms globally.

Regarding the lithium battery industry, Holden acknowledges China's impressive technological advancements and the government's support for renewable energy. China has actively worked towards reducing carbon emissions, improving manufacturing processes, and promoting sustainable living conditions. Holden highlights China's prominent position in lithium battery production, with the country accounting for over 80% of the world's lithium batteries.

According to reports from SNE Analysts, the market for electric vehicle batteries could exhibit explosive growth. Their data suggests that the electric vehicle market penetration rate rose from a mere 1% between 2015 and 2017 to a hefty 13% in 2022. During this period, the demand for power batteries surged from 28GWh to 492GWh. Projections indicate that by 2035, the sales of new energy vehicles will reach approximately 80 million units with a penetration rate of around 90%. The three major markets, namely, China, Europe, and North America, will exhibit a 60% electric vehicle adoption rate starting in 2029, possibly hitting 90% by 2035. With the rapid development of the global electric vehicle market, the power battery market size is poised to increase fivefold from $121 billion this year to an impressive $616 billion by 2035.

Looking ahead, Holden highlighted the strengths, opportunities, and expected growth of EVE Energy. The company's emphasis on technology development and effective collaboration between research, sales, and manufacturing teams positions it for ongoing success. Holden draws attention to the different demand levels between domestic and international markets, with volume playing a pivotal role in differentiation. He stresses the importance of understanding market dynamics and adapting strategies accordingly to meet customer criteria.

EVE Energy places great importance on expanding its presence in global markets. To achieve this goal, the company is implementing strategic initiatives such as industry chain integration, team internationalization, and the application of international operational modes. EVE Energy also plans to partner with established distributors in Europe to increase its sales force and benefit from their expertise and existing customer relationships.

Founded in 2001 and listed in Shenzhen in 2009, EVE Energy has developed into a global player in the market, providing core technologies and comprehensive solutions for both consumer and power batteries, especially regarding the Internet of Things and the energy internet. Currently, EVE Energy has set up a research institute with 60 doctors and over 4,100 interdisciplinary R&D engineers in materials, electrochemistry, structure design, and electronic circuit design, obtained over 5,900 national patents in China. The company launched a carbon reduction roadmap with a series of low-carbon reduction efforts in energy use, the manufacturing process, the supply chain, and resource management, and was named a "National Green Factory". Meanwhile, EVE Energy leverages its BIM technology to provide accurate and reliable data for project management, saving a total of 2,533 tons of standard coal and reducing 16,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

