Coldwell Banker Reveals Winners of Its Annual 30 Under 30 Class of 2023 Awards

MADISON, N.J. , July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) brand, is proud to announce the award recipients for its 30 Under 30 Class of 2023 awards. Coldwell Banker affiliated real estate professionals below the age of 30 are recognized for their mark in real estate and achieved success in sales, philanthropy and leadership.

The Coldwell Banker 30 Under 30 were chosen from the brand's network of 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in more than 2,700 offices across 39 countries and territories. This group of real estate professionals honors the heritage of the founders, Colbert Coldwell and Arthur Banker, who started their company at 24 and 28 years old, respectively.

"As we celebrate this year's winners, I am reminded of how powerful, influential and dedicated the Coldwell Banker network is. These real estate professionals have made an impact in their community and still have so much road ahead of them to continue to innovate and grow. Their commitment to serving their clients, expanding their business and continuing to excel in the industry is recognized by many. I am eager to see how they continue to go above and beyond for clients seeking their dream home and how they will serve as a shining light for others within the Coldwell Banker network as they progress in their careers."

- Liz Gehringer, president and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands, acting president of Coldwell Banker Affiliate Business and COO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate

The full Coldwell Banker 30 Under 30 Class of 2023 list is listed below in alphabetical order:

Name Company City Alberto Mateos Coldwell Banker Realty York, Pa. Alex Swade Coldwell Banker Realty Fort Myers, Fla. Allie Beebe Coldwell Banker Realty Columbus, Ohio Arnaud Fourton Coldwell Banker Immoba Realty Arcachon, France Carly Smith Petrucci Coldwell Banker Schmidt, Realtors Traverse City, Mich. Cody Miller Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper, REALTORS® San Antonio Conner Jorgensen Coldwell Banker Realty Midvale, Utah Crystal Blezard Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Centre, Brokerage Innisfil, Ontario, Canada Dakota "Storm" Price Coldwell Banker Lewis & Associates Springfield, Mo. Derek Essary Coldwell Banker Realty Gilroy, Calif. Disha Mohan Coldwell Banker Value Add Realty Bengaluru, India Erika Fetherolf Coldwell Banker Realty Marysville, Ohio Jacoby Nunez Coldwell Banker Legacy San Angelo, Texas Jenn McNicholl Coldwell Banker Mason Morse – Aspen, CO and

Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group – Casper, WY Casper, Wyo. Jessika Long Coldwell Banker Realty Salt Lake City Jordan Doughty Coldwell Banker Evergreen Olympic Realty, Inc. Olympia, Wash. Josh Singh Coldwell Banker Southwest Realty, Brokerage Sarnia, Ontario, Canada Kevin Castro Coldwell Banker Newton Real Estate, Inc. Morganton, N.C. Logan Naylor Coldwell Banker Apex, REALTORS McKinney, Texas Natalie Armstrong Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, Inc., Realtors Hickory, N.C. Natalie Decker Coldwell Banker Realty Cincinnati Nelson Taylor Coldwell Banker BAIN Seattle Ömer Tayyib Karaduman Coldwell Banker Eagle Karesi, Balıkesir, Turkey Rachel Love Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Sneads Ferry, N.C. Reuel Wright Coldwell Banker Realty Gahanna, Ohio Ronnie Gallion Coldwell Banker Realty Columbus, Ohio Samantha Celentano Coldwell Banker Realty Branford, Conn. Tj Huffmaster Coldwell Banker Beyond Colorado Springs, Colo. Tre Folkes Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Centre, Brokerage Toronto Wyatt Hendricks Coldwell Banker Realty Salt Lake City

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in more than 2,700 offices across 39 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® system is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. The Coldwell Banker brand is committed to providing its network of affiliated sales agents with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2023 Women's Choice Award® "9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Real Estate Agency." Blue is bold and the integrity and values of the Coldwell Banker brand give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the Gen Blue possibilities, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join .

