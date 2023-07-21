Fortune Coins Casino Enters Partnership with Global Gaming Content Provider Pragmatic Play

The new deal grants Fortune Coins access to Pragmatic Play's award-winning slot and bingo games to expand its game portfolio and offer players captivating gaming experiences.

TORONTO, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Fortune Coins Casino, owned by Blazesoft Ltd., is proud to announce it has secured a strategic partnership with Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the Gaming industry.

Fortune Coins Casino partners with Pragmatic Play (CNW Group/Blazesoft Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Through the partnership Fortune Coins will provide customers with immersive slots, bingo, and other player-favourite gaming opportunities.

Pragmatic Play adds another notch to its partnership belt, accelerating its continued expansion into regulated markets around the globe.

Blazesoft's partnership with Pragmatic Play reflects the company's dedication to expanding its offerings as a leading entertaining provider and solidifying Fortune Coins as a leading social casino platform in North America. This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity for both companies to leverage their expertise and offer an unmatched gaming experience.

FortuneCoins.com, the popular social casino with sweepstakes elements in the U.S. and Canada, has acquired over 2.5 million registered players since its entrance to the social gaming scene at the start of 2022. It's not by chance that Fortune Coins Casino has become a go-to destination for many casino-style game lovers. The platform currently hosts over 200 casino-style games and is growing its wide array of free-to-play games with each partnership secured. Additionally, the platform's widespread availability, incentivizing rewards, no-purchase-necessary business model, and goals to launch over 500 games before the end of the year quickly cemented its position as one of the top 3 leaders in the North American social gaming sector.

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to strengthen our relationship with Pragmatic Play, one of the world's most high-profile gaming providers. Their expertise in delivering top-performing game content, designed to meet player needs, perfectly aligns with our unwavering commitment to offering the best social casino experience for our players. In the months to come, Fortune Coins will release dozens of Pragmatic Play's award-winning games" said Mickey Blayvas, CEO at Blazesoft.

The European game provider prides itself on player favourites every time, with its diverse portfolio of Slots, Live Casino, Bingo and Virtual Sports available through one single API. With a passion to create unrivalled entertainment that is innovative, immersive and mobile-focused, Pragmatic Play has developed the most engaging and evocative experiences in all currencies, 31 languages and all major certified markets.

Irina Cornides, COO at Pragmatic Play, said: "We are excited to partner with Blazesoft to take our games live with Fortune Coins Casino, one of the leading social casino platforms in North America."

"This partnership will allow us to bring our award-winning slot and bingo games to a new audience of players. We are confident that our games will complement Fortune Coins' existing offering and provide their players with a truly immersive gaming experience."

This latest partnership marks a strategic alliance for both Fortune Coins Casino and Pragmatic Play as they aim to revolutionize the gaming industry by not only ensuring a captivating experience, but a safe and responsible one.

This is the latest agreement signed by Fortune Coins, following deals with providers Relax Gaming, Booming Games, Fantasma Games, and Slotmill, it confirms that the platform will continue to cultivate similar partnerships with its players' needs at the forefront.

About Fortune Coins

Owned by Blazesoft Ltd., Fortune Coins is a social casino with sweepstakes elements, dedicated to providing high-quality, free casino-style entertainment to players in the United States and Canada. The Fortune Coins casino sweepstakes model gives registered players an opportunity to win free coins that can be used to play every game in the website library, including casino-style slot games, fish games, and card games. For more information, visit www.fortunecoins.com

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is an industry-leading content provider that offers a multi-product portfolio of award-winning slots, live casino, bingo, and virtual sports titles. With a passion to create unrivalled entertainment that is innovative, immersive and mobile-focused, Pragmatic Play has developed the most engaging and evocative experiences in all currencies, 31 languages and all major certified markets. For more information, visit www.pragmaticplay.com/

