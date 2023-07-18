U.S. Legal Support Opens New Los Angeles Office, Offering Extra Large Conference Rooms and Experienced Onsite Staff

HOUSTON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, is pleased to announce the opening of its new Los Angeles office! Conveniently located in west Los Angeles just off the 405 freeway, the new space offers extra-large, comfortable deposition and arbitration conference rooms with plenty of room to accommodate small proceedings or larger events with up to 30 people.

The new office comes complete with experienced, friendly staff on site daily, five conference rooms, complimentary onsite parking, snacks, coffee, and beverages available throughout the day. The office is open daily from 8:30am – 5:30pm to provide personalized service to clients throughout the region.

"We are thrilled to open our doors and offer additional support to our Los Angeles clients," said Karen Gann, Executive Vice President of Sales, West & Southwest. "Our new office space is designed to provide a comfortable and secure environment for all types of legal proceedings. The opening of our new office is a celebration of our growth and a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients. We're looking forward to continuing to serve the Los Angeles legal community with our award-winning litigation support services."

In addition to this new office space, U.S. Legal Support has recently expanded their local Los Angeles teams to assist with all litigation support service needs, from court reporting to record retrieval, interpreting, translations, trial services, and more.

To schedule a proceeding at the new Los Angeles office, email scheduling@uslegalsupport.com or call the local team directly at 310. 597.4822.

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support was founded in 1996 with a single goal: to be the first nationwide, all-inclusive litigation support company. Over the last thirty years, our mission has remained the same: to build lasting relationships with our legal industry partners by delivering exceptional litigation support services. With a full suite of court reporting solutions, record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services, we serve the legal industry better. To law firms, enterprise legal teams, and insurance carriers across the country, U.S. Legal Support offers on-demand access to 12,000+ offices in more than 2,700 cities with in-person, remote and hybrid service capabilities. For more information about U.S. Legal Support, visit www.uslegalsupport.com.

